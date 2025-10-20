"There was no need to play that shot" - Former MI star slams Smriti Mandhana's dismissal in IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Former Mumbai Indians player Aditya Tare has slammed Smriti Mandhana for her shot selection that led to the opener's dismissal in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against England. He highlighted that India needed virtually a run-a-ball at that stage and that a big shot against the spin wasn't required.

Mandhana scored 88 runs off 94 deliveries in India's Women's World Cup 2025 league game against England in Indore on Sunday, October 19. However, her dismissal triggered a collapse as the Women in Blue lost the game by four runs while chasing a 289-run target.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Tare was asked about his thoughts on Mandhana's dismissal.

"Teams win when set batters finish the game. I felt Smriti's dismissal was against the run of play. The momentum was entirely with India. The equation was a run-a-ball at this stage. There was no need to play that shot against the spin over extra cover. Smriti was also batting well. She was set," he responded.

The former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter added that both Mandhana and Deepti Sharma erred in their shot selection under pressure.

"In my opinion, as Reema (Malhotra) also said, there were mistakes in shot selection under pressure, both from Smriti and Deepti. If you are playing against good teams, you know in which moments you need to take a risk. How calm you can remain under pressure determines the result," Tare observed.

Smriti Mandhana hit a Linsey Smith delivery straight to Alice Capsey at long-off when India needed 55 runs off 53 deliveries with seven wickets in hand. The Indian vice-captain blamed herself for the team's defeat in the post-match press conference.

"The aerial shots Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana played were very risky" - Aditya Tare on India's loss in IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Smriti Mandhana seemed to be bothered by an injury or cramps during the latter stages of her innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aditya Tare noted that India had to play the entire 100 overs well to win the game and criticized Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana for the risky shots they played.

"You need to play the entire 100 overs well to seal the match. To a large extent, India were playing well, but we have lost all three matches due to a lack of temperament or experience at crucial stages. In today's match, the aerial shots Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana played were very risky, especially Smriti, as the equation was a run-a-ball and a big shot was not required there," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Mandhana should have taken the game deeper instead of attempting a half-hearted big shot when she was tired.

"Smriti could have taken the game deeper. I felt it was a very tired shot. That shot lacked energy. If she wanted to hit, she could have stepped out and hit a six. She played from her position and didn't time it. Smriti Mandhana will herself be extremely disappointed because she knew that she should have probably taken it deeper," Tare elaborated.

India lost Richa Ghosh (8 off 10) and Deepti Sharma's (50 off 57) wickets a few overs after Smriti Mandhana's dismissal, with the spin-bowling all-rounder hitting a Sophie Ecclestone delivery straight to Sophia Dunkley at deep midwicket. Amanjot Kaur (18* off 15) and Sneh Rana (10* off 9) couldn't score the required 27 runs off 19 deliveries after Deepti's dismissal.

