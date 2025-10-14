"There has been one discussion for sure, which you cannot hide from" - Aakash Chopra's huge statement on Team India star after IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded KL Rahul for his consistent performances in the recently concluded Test series against the West Indies. He highlighted that questions have always been raised about the stylish batter's below-par Test average.

India beat the West Indies by seven wickets in the final Test of the two-match series in Delhi on Tuesday, October 14. Rahul remained unbeaten on a 108-ball 58 as the hosts achieved the 121-run target with relative ease.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra noted that Rahul's lack of consistency has always been a point of debate.

"He needed to do this. I was checking his average - it's 98.00. The discussion has never been about KL Rahul's class or his technique. However, there has been one discussion for sure, which you cannot hide from. If you have so much ability and have had such a long career span now, an average of 35 is unbecoming of you," he said.

The former India opener added that the Karnataka batter tried his best to improve his career average in the Test series against the Windies.

"It takes a lot of hard work to take 35 to 45 at this stage of his career. That was seen. He scored a century and was playing cautiously in the second innings of this Test match as well. He stood till the end and went unbeaten," Chopra observed.

With 196 runs at an average of 98.00 in three innings, KL Rahul was the second-highest run-scorer in the two-match Test series between India and the West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who amassed 219 runs at an average of 73.00 in three innings, was the only player to aggregate more runs than him.

"The team moves ahead and you are left behind" - Aakash Chopra on the significance of IND vs WI 2025 Tests for KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored a century in India's only innings in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: BCCI/X]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra highlighted the importance of the Test series against the West Indies for KL Rahul.

"Everything has a value. You have to look at it personally, that when you are dropped or your batting order is changed, your pressure is your own. The team moves ahead and you are left behind," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Rahul's performance against the Windies should hold him in good stead for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

"If you look at it from that perspective, an average of 98, a good Test series, he started here from where he left off in England, and two back-to-back very good Test series have gone in his name now. This is extremely important as the foundation needed to be laid for the next series, which will be the real test," Chopra observed.

KL Rahul has aggregated 3.985 runs at an average of 36.55 in 65 Tests. He has scored 369 runs at an average of 28.38 in seven Tests against South Africa, and will want to better that record in the home series next month.

