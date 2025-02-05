“There is pressure on him” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s massive statement on veteran Indian batters ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons under fire India captain Rohit Sharma will be under pressure to perform with the bat in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The 59-year-old feels that the 37-year-old might refrain from playing the attacking mode of cricket which was visible during the 2023 ODI World Cup. On the contrary, Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli will adapt easily to the 50-over format owing to his form and fitness.

Notably, Rohit has managed just 164 runs in his last 15 Test innings, averaging 10.93. Like Rohit, Kohli has been under fire with the bat, failing to deliver consistently during the Test season. The 36-year-old managed 392 runs in 10 Tests, including one century and a fifty.

Sanjay Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

"The only interesting thing would be whether Rohit Sharma will play in the fashion like in the 2023 ODI World Cup, he was giving flying starts. There is pressure on him to score big so he might hold back himself slightly." [3:40]

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"Rohit Sharma because he is opening, they will try to get 2-3 wickets, England have several pace options. If there is slight assistance on the pitch, it can be slightly testing for Rohit Sharma. But, I don’t think they won’t score in this series." [3:20]

"I don’t think there is a challenge for Virat Kohli because he’ll come at No. 3. He has enough form and fitness to adapt," Manjrekar added. [3:10]

Rohit and Kohli had contrasting performances when India last played in ODIs. Rohit was the leading run-scorer in Sri Lanka, returning with scores of 58, 64 and 35. On the other hand, Kohli managed 24, 14 and 20, respectively.

"There is no sense in dropping him from ODIs" - Sanjay Manjrekar picks India's second opener for IND vs ENG ODI series opener

Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Shubman Gill as India skipper Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the ODI series against England. He added that Yashasvi Jaiswal has to wait for his chances in the 50-over format.

The former Mumbai player said in the aforementioned video:

"This is One Day cricket and his track record in ODIs has been brilliant. There is no sense in dropping him from ODIs. Yashasvi Jaiswal needs to wait. It’s good news for India that such a quality player is out of the XI. It’s an option for India." [5:36]

Notably, Gill averages 58.20 in ODIs, amassing 2,328 runs in 47 ODIs, comprising six tons and 13 half-centuries with a best score of 208.

Manjrekar further backed Rohit and Kohli to return to form in the ODI series.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in form, there is no doubt about it. This format allows you to take time and get a start. Even the opposition doesn’t hurry to get you all out like in Test cricket. This is the best-suited format for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma." [2:24]

The first of the three-match ODI series begins in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

