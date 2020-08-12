The PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani believes that the relationship between the administrators of PCB and BCCI is good. But unfortunately, the cricketing relationship is different thanks to the politics between the countries involved.

Ehsan Mani clarified the intricacies of the relationship between the two Boards to The Indian Express.

“The relationship between the boards (BCCI and PCB) is very good even today. Some very good people represent India at the ICC, both at the Board level and the chief executive level. Unfortunately, as far as cricket relationship is concerned, that is a political matter.”

The only time the two Asian giants may not have had a good rapport at ICC was during the period of Ehsan Mani’s predecessor, Najam Sethi.

Further, the former president of ICC shared his hope that the politicians of both India and Pakistan would realise the importance of resuming cricket between the two nations.

There was no rift in the ICC Board meeting: Ehsan Mani

Ehsan Mani also stated that there were no disputes between the Pakistani representatives and their Indian counterparts in the ICC Board meeting held on Monday.

The finalisation of the election procedure and timeline for electing the next ICC chair was part of the agenda when the ICC Board met on Monday.

“There was absolutely no rift between PCB and BCCI at the Directors meeting. The two-thirds or simple majority was not discussed at all,” said Ehsan Mani.

The position had fallen vacant after Shashank Manohar stepped down on June 30. The global body’s deputy chairman Imran Khwaja is currently acting as the chairperson until a new Chairman is elected.

Ehsan Mani has represented PCB in the ICC from 1989 to 1996. He was elected the President of ICC in 2003 and continued till 2006. In September 2018, he was elected as PCB Chairman by the PCB's Board of Governors for three years.