“There’s no better, braver spinner” – Harbhajan Singh picks Yuzvendra Chahal in his India squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has picked Yuzvendra Chahal in his India squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The legendary off-spinner believes that Chahal is the best leg-spinner with a sharp mind but is getting ignored in the T20I side.

For the unversed, Chahal was snubbed during the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. Despite being picked in India's squad for the T20I series in South Africa, following his exploits with the ball in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chahal didn’t get a chance to feature in the playing XI.

Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times:

“I would keep Yuzvendra Chahal ahead (for the first slot among spinners). He is being ignored; I don’t know why. I don’t think he knows as well. But even today, I don’t think there is a better leg-spinner in the country. And I don’t think there is a braver spinner than him. He has a very sharp mind.”

Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 96 scalps at an economy rate of 8.19. He, however, bagged only nine wickets in as many games last year.

Harbhajan also picked Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar among the three spinners for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He added that the conditions in the USA and the West Indies will be similar to Asian conditions:

“The second spinner for me would be Ravindra Jadeja. You need to have an off-spinner in Washington Sundar as well. Now, what selectors think, what the management thinks, is a different thing.”

Harbhajan added:

“Pitches will be pretty similar, like India. Spinners will play a big role. I’ve been to the West Indies on many occasions, and I’ve seen there’s always something for the spinners. Hence, it is important to pick the right attack."

"You cannot look past the conditions because they will be similar to the subcontinent. You have to make the team keeping in mind the conditions. You need to have at least three spinners in your squad."

Interestingly, Jadeja didn’t find a place in the T20I series against Afghanistan despite being vice-captain during the T20I series in South Africa. The left-arm spinner bagged two wickets in as many outings at an economy rate of 9.09.

On the other hand, Sundar finished with figures of 3/18 in the third T20I against Afghanistan.

“You need to have experience” – Harbhajan Singh on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to T20Is ahead of T20 World Cup

Harbhajan Singh, meanwhile, has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s return to T20Is, citing the importance of experience at the T20 World Cup. He said:

“I have a different perspective in this case. We need experience. When you are making a team for the World Cup, you need to have experience. Yes, your combination was affected a little. The players who played in the past year have been good, but in big tournaments like World Cups, you need to have experience in the team.”

Rohit Sharma slammed a century in the third T20I after returning for two consecutive ducks against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli returned with 29 (16) and a golden duck, respectively, in the last two matches.

The Men in Blue will next play a T20I at the 2024 T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1.

