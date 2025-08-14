“There’s Bollywood celebrities everywhere” - Former Australia cricketer recalls breaking hotel table at Yuvraj Singh’s party during 2011 World Cup

Former Australian cricketer John Hastings recalled a funny incident from the 2011 World Cup involving his teammates Tim Paine, Brad Haddin, and India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The 39-year-old revealed he broke a hotel table as things turned into a standstill in the middle of a party, which included Bollywood celebrities.

Ad

The former medium-pacer cheekily added that he immediately connected to the reception and acted as if everything was fine, but there was no one on the line. Hastings added that he was lucky to escape without any fine and enjoyed the party to the fullest despite his blunder.

Speaking to LiSTNR Sport on Thursday, August 14, John Hastings said (via YouTube):

“18:50 – It was one of those ones where we’d obviously had a few and I think you know we’d obviously been invited up to Yuvi’s (Yuvraj Singh) room and walked in and there was a suite. It was massive. It was as big as my house over here. And I remember looking around, I just jeez there’s so many people in here.”

Ad

Trending

“What’s going on with this music? So, I was fiddling around with the laptop trying to get some of my playlist on and I sat on the edge of this… There was a ledge that had a phone on there. There was a laptop, I sat on it and bof off it came down on the floor and I just remember everyone just stopped and looked and went silent, dead quiet, pin could drop.”

Ad

He continued:

“19:37 – I just went, ‘What am I going to do here? I’m a young kid.’ It’s Yuvraj Singh’s room. There are so many people here. There’s probably Bollywood celebrities everywhere, and I just went, 'Right, stay calm,’ and I went to the phone, which was already out off the wall, and I’d seen the cord be ripped out of the wall. So, I just thought, I’ll just make sure that I’ve made this right. And there was no one on the end of the line. So, I picked up the phone. I said, ‘Reception,’ yep. John Hastings, I just want to make sure that there’s a bit of damage in Mr. Singh’s room. I’ll make sure I fix it up. I’m in the room such and such. And everyone was like, 'Well done, mate. That’s brilliant.’ And everyone just kicked on, played on.”

Ad

“I actually went down to reception to make sure that I could rectify the situation, but there was never another word. So, happy days. I didn’t had to pay for any damage and we had a really good night,” he added.

John Hastings didn’t play a single game for Australia in the 2011 World Cup. He, however, represented the Aussies in 29 ODIs, nine T20Is, and one Test, picking up 50 wickets across formats.

Ad

Notably, Yuvraj Singh dated a few B-Town actresses before tying the knot with Hazel Keech in November 2015.

Ad

Yuvraj Singh was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was named Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup for his all-round contributions as India lifted the title after a 28-year-long gap. The left-hander amassed 362 runs in eight innings, averaging 90.50 with the help of one century and four fifties. The left-arm spinner also scalped 15 wickets in nine matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news