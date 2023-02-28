"There's a God up above, who sees everything" - Sheldon Jackson on batting trolls

Sheldon Jackson has been a true stalwart of Saurashtra cricket and one of their most dependable players for more than a decade. The veteran wicketkeeper was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the IPL 2022 season but didn't have the best of impacts with the bat.

Jackson had to face a lot of heat from fans who trolled him for his failures and understandably it was tough for him to face trolls and abuse. However, he silenced his critics in some style with an incredible hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final 2022, helping Saurashtra win the title.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Sheldon Jackson opened up on the trolling that he faced and his reaction after the hundred for Saurashtra. He said:

"I am a pretty humble person and even when I got the hundred, I didn't go and take a dig at people who trolled me. I have always said that there's a God up above, who sees everything that's happening, and he just balances our everything."

Jackson also opened up on how trolling affects cricketers as he always believes that every player wants to give his best for his team. He added:

"To be honest it was really tough (trolling and abuse from fans). You play cricket to be successful and you do put the right efforts. But the performances are not always in your control. One would have scored century in every game if that was possible. So I feel it's a bit harsh, not just on me but on anyone who faces abuse for something that's not in your control."

Sheldon Jackson @ShelJackson27 , my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for you THANK U As i end my season , it will be very selfish of me if i dont acknowledge and thank all those special people , my God ,my family, my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for youTHANK U As i end my season , it will be very selfish of me if i dont acknowledge and thank all those special people , my God ,my family❤️, my coaches,my team,my association, the press who have always supported me through good and bad, im very thankful to you. This one’s for you🏆 THANK U https://t.co/uYHGHNKdCJ

The hundred in the final was long due: Sheldon Jackson

Sheldon Jackson accepted that he wasn't able to convert his starts into big scores in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. But he also thanked the team management and the captain for backing him and believing in him.

Jackson felt the hundred in the final was only possible because of the support from his team. He stated:

"That hundred in the final was long due. I had scored just one fifty, a couple of twenties here and there, and so on. But that's not the Sheldon Jackson standard that's been set in domestic cricket. But i am fortunate that the board, Nirajan Shah and Jaydev Shah, they backed me. They didn't think that 'lets try someone young. He is old and is not scoring.' They backed me so much that I won them the trophy. This was only possible because of their backing."

Sheldon Jackson also played a crucial role in both the semifinals and the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, taking Saurashtra to their second title in three years.

