“There’s nothing wrong with returning” - World Cup winner’s stunning request to Virat Kohli after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian all-rounder Madal Lal believes ace batter Virat Kohli must consider reversing his Test retirement decision and return to the red-ball side. Madan Lal's remarks came after India went 1-2 down to England in the ongoing five-match series.

With the series tied at 1-1, the visitors lost a golden opportunity to take the lead after failing to chase down 193 in the fourth innings of the recently concluded Lord's Test. Meanwhile, Kohli retired from Tests a month before the England tour, bringing the curtains down on a stellar 123-match Test career.

Talking to the media about Kohli's Test retirement amid the England series, Madal Lal said (via News18):

"Virat Kohli’s passion for Indian cricket was unmatched. It’s my wish that he should come back to Test cricket after retirement. There’s nothing wrong with returning. If not in this series, he should make a comeback in the next."

He added:

"From my point of view, he should reverse his retirement. Because he can easily play for 1-2 years. It’s about you passing your experience to the youngsters. You just left it. It’s not too late. Please come back."

The former captain endured a torrid 2024/25 Test season, averaging only 22.47 in 10 outings with a lone century and half-century. Nevertheless, he finished as India's fourth leading run-scorer in the long format with 9,230 runs at an average of almost 47.

Shubman Gill has taken over from Virat Kohli at No. 4 in Tests in style

Replacing the ever-reliable Virat Kohli at No. 4 in Tests was one of India's major worries heading into the England tour. However, newly-appointed skipper Shubman Gill has more than held his own thus far after three Tests.

The 25-year-old began his stint at No. 4 with a brilliant 147 in the first Test at Leeds despite India failing to close out the contest and losing by five wickets. Gill took his batting to the next level in the second Test at Edgbaston, scoring 269 and 161 in the two innings.

His match aggregate of 430 runs was the second all-time in Test history behind only Graham Gooch (456). Gill also broke other notable records, including registering the highest score by an Indian batter in England and the highest-ever score by an Indian captain.

The stylish right-hander is the leading run-scorer in the series despite a poor outing in the third Test, with 607 runs at an average of over 101.

