Former Australian cricketer Mike Hussey said Justin Langer is still upset about his fallout with the Australian team and its board earlier this year.

In early February, Justin Langer resigned from the role of Australia's men's head coach, even though there were still four months left before his tenure would expire at that point.

Langer, who recently turned 52, was disheartened after Cricket Australia offered him a six-month extension from June 2022 onward. The offer was made after Australia won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2022 Ashes against England under Langer's watch.

In the final year of Langer's tenure, there was a tussle between the coach and team players over the former's coaching style.

In a recent conversation with the BackChat podcast, Langer blasted the Australian players for being "cowards" while speaking about him behind his back.

As Australia are set to take on the West Indies in the first test in Perth, starting on November 30, Hussey believes that Langer's venting has come at the wrong time, although Mr. Cricket felt that CA could have handled the matter in a better manner.

Hussey told foxsports.com.au:

"The timing of it is probably not ideal. (Langer’s) obviously still upset about how it all went down, and maybe it could’ve been handled a better from a Cricket Australia perspective."

"There’s no point making it a distraction for them" - Mike Hussey on Justin Langer's comments

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said that Justin Langer's comments contained multiple inaccuracies. None of the current players have responded to the former Australian coach's comments.

Speaking about how Langer's comments will serve as a distraction for the Australian players, Hussey said:

"My sense is the players have been pretty quiet on it all. They’ve sorted moved on, they just want to move on. There’s no point making it a distraction for them."

He added:

"They can’t afford to make that a distraction for them. They’re going to get asked about it but they’re just going to have to focus on their preparation for the Test."

Australia recently whitewashed England 3-0 in the ODI series at home after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

