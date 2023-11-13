"There's no reason why India can't break the jinx" - Matthew Hayden ahead of IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup semifinal

Former Australian opener and World Cup winner Matthew Hayden feels India have what it takes to break the 10-year drought of ICC trophies and go on to win the 2023 World Cup.

Despite being unbeaten in the league phase, the Men in Blue might face a nervy encounter against New Zealand in the semifinals, especially because the Kiwis beat them at the same juncture four years ago.

However, speaking to Star Sports, Matthew Hayden explained why history may not necessarily repeat itself. He said:

“They’ve gone a winning run like the Australian team did in 2003 and 2007. When it comes to semi-finals and finals, obviously it’s a two-horse race across a four-horse race and obviously India have everything covered in terms of their batting skills and bowling skills and the fielding has been outstanding.

"They’ve had great efficiency in all of those 3 departments and their bowling has been outstanding as well. There’s no reason why they can’t break the jinx”.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was also present in the discussion and claimed that he couldn't find any glaring weakness in the hosts. He added:

“India just need to continue to play the cricket they have, nothing is different if it’s a knockout game or whether it’s a big game in the World Cup. If they continue to play as well as they are, and all the players contribute like they are, playing with that fearless mindset be it with the ball, or the bat or in the field and, with the all-round package India have got as team, I don’t see any chinks in their armour what so ever.

"Look the team that beats India whether it’s the semi-final or the final, they’ll have to play out their skins because of the calibre of their players and they form they are in.”

India don't have to change anything: Irfan Pathan

Former all-rpunder Irfan Pathan opined that the Men in Blue should stick to what has been working for them and should not let the big occasion of a semifinal get to them and affect their nerves.

On this, he told Star Sports:

“They don’t have do anything else. India have to just keep doing what they are doing at the moment, especially what they did in the league stages.

"They are performing well with the new ball when they are bowling, and they are also trying to target certain bowlers while they are batting, specially upfront where Rohit Sharma going really well, and if Shubman Gill gains back his consistent form, then this team is unbeatable.”

Rohit Sharma and co. will hope that the rub of the green goes their way as far as little moments in such big games are concerned.