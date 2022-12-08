“There’s something wrong with the thought process” - Salman Butt on Team India

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels there's something wrong with Team India's thought process following their back-to-back ODI series losses in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

He said the Indian think tank is not yet clear about the team's batting positions heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil.

Butt's statement comes on the back of Bangladesh's five-run win over India in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7. The hosts also clinched the three-match series with a game to spare.

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #BANvIND We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI We fought hard till the end, but it was Bangladesh who won the 2nd ODI by 5 runs and clinch the series 2-0.Scorecard - bit.ly/BANvIND-2NDODI #BANvIND https://t.co/yjD9hu8m7I

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“There’s something wrong with the thought process or role definition. A search is going on for who’s batting at which spot.”

He added:

“They have strong bench strength, but there has been no such output over the last few months.”

Just before the ongoing Bangladesh tour, India lost the rain-affected three-match ODI rubber in New Zealand by a 1-0 margin.

“Why he didn’t open?” – Butt as KL Rahul fails to step up for India in Rohit Sharma's absence

Butt felt India's vice-captain KL Rahul should have stepped in as opener in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma. Chasing 272 for victory in the second ODI, the team management sent Virat Kohli as an opener. The former captain struggled and was dismissed for just five runs.

Rahul came out to bat at No. 5 after all-rounder Washington Sundar. He departed for 14 off 28 balls, leaving the Men in Blue in a spot of bother at 65-4.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel’s century stand and injured Rohit's valiant effort at No. 9 got India close to the target, but Bangladesh ultimately won the contest by five runs.

BCCI @BCCI "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal."



Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds nd "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal."Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in thend #BANvIND ODI. 💬 💬 "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal." Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2⃣nd #BANvIND ODI. https://t.co/sZecPgpp6u

On this, Butt said:

“Rohit Sharma got injured. KL Rahul is a regular opener. Why he didn’t open?”

He continued:

“There was no point of him playing at any other position.”

With Rohit ruled out of the third ODI due to a finger injury, Rahul might step in as an opener in the dead rubber against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 10.

Poll : 0 votes