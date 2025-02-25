"There is no shame in admitting the truth" - Aakash Chopra on whether India have an unfair advantage in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that the Men in Blue have a slight advantage in the 2025 Champions Trophy as they are playing all their games at one venue. He noted that other teams are moving between three venues in Pakistan and have to travel to Dubai if they have a game against India.

India are through to the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy after registering six-wicket wins in their first two Group A games against Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dubai. They will face New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday (March 2) at the same venue to decide the table toppers.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether Rohit Sharma and company have an unfair advantage as they are playing all their 2025 Champions Trophy games in Dubai.

"It's a good question. There is an advantage for sure. There is no shame in admitting the truth. There is a slight problem for the other teams as they are playing in three different venues, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore, and they have to come to Dubai at times," he responded (7:00).

Chopra pointed out India are familiar with the conditions in Dubai even though they don't have a say in pitch preparation.

"India are playing on just one ground. They have understood that pitch very well. We cannot get the pitch prepared, it's not the home team's ground, but we are benefitting. This is not something we can hide. There is no doubt that India have a slight advantage," he observed.

The first semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy, where India will be one of the teams, will be played in Dubai on March 4. The final on March 9 will also be played in Dubai if India make it to the summit clash.

"They do that so that there is a guaranteed match" - Aakash Chopra on India and Pakistan being in the same 2025 Champions Trophy group

India beat Pakistan by six wickets in a Champions Trophy Group A game on February 23. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra reflected on India and Pakistan being placed in one group in every ICC event, including the 2025 Champions Trophy, saying (7:40):

"There will be riots if FIFA puts Argentina and Brazil in the same group repeatedly. However, the truth is that the ICC puts India and Pakistan in the same group in every ICC tournament. They do that so that there is a guaranteed match because if Pakistan don't reach the latter stages, even if India does, the one game that the broadcasters can monetize a lot won't happen."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the ICC tries to ensure an India-Pakistan game for commercial reasons.

"You are deciding commercially who needs to play more against whom, but commercials make the world go round. India-Pakistan are one-sided games but they get sold. Everyone watches and the ticket prices are very high. The whole economy works," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that ICC events might not be commercially viable without guaranteeing an India-Pakistan game. He added that the clash between the two subcontinental arch-rivals is the only game where money is made.

