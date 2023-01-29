"There are still question marks over his captaincy" - Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter on Babar Azam's leadership skills

Karman Akmal believes Pakistan skipper Babar Azam should be more confident as a leader and try to emulate former South African captain Graeme Smith.

Babar's leadership abilities have come under the scanner since the recent home season. Although he guided the Men in Green to the finals of the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022, he has struggled badly in Tests. He has lost eight out of the 18 Tests he has captained, with five of the losses coming at home last year.

A section of former cricketers have voiced their opinion on removing Babar as captain. Akmal also spoke on the same lines and stated that it's time for the incumbent skipper to deliver results.

“Babar Azam is a great batter but there are still question marks over his captaincy," the senior cricketer told reporters. "He should be more confident as captain while also improving his body language. He has been captain for three years and it is time to deliver.

“It is a World Cup year, which is why he should be more aggressive as captain," he stated. "Graeme Smith was also young when he was made captain. I think Babar should take a leaf out of Smith’s book,” he added.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Umar Gul "Babar Azam is performing well in all three formats. At the moment there is no need to replace him as captain" #Cricket Umar Gul "Babar Azam is performing well in all three formats. At the moment there is no need to replace him as captain" #Cricket https://t.co/tv8C9MzdWy

Former Proteas skipper Smith was handed over the reins when he was only 22 years old after South Africa's disastrous 2003 ODI World Cup campaign. He went down in history as the most successful Test skipper of all time, winning 53 matches in 109 games.

"I will do whatever best I can for my country" - Babar Azam on his captaincy

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3Dm1WMP



#TheICCReview Ricky Ponting has backed Babar Azam to become one of the very bestMore Ricky Ponting has backed Babar Azam to become one of the very best 👊 More 👉 bit.ly/3Dm1WMP#TheICCReview https://t.co/K1xrvbq51Z

Amid all speculations about his captaincy, Babar Azam has clarified that he has no intentions of giving up the role anytime soon.

“Captaincy is a matter of honor for me," Babar told reporters. "I will do whatever best I can for my country and for myself. I enjoy it more when under pressure and it doesn’t affect my batting.”

Pakistan will next be seen in action during the white-ball series against New Zealand in April-May.

