"There was a t-shirt for Rs 3 lakh" - Team India pacer shares amusing shopping experience amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh shared an amusing experience while shopping amid the Test series against England. The two teams are contesting a five-match series, with four games completed. The fifth and final Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.
Arshdeep Singh was out shopping amid the series with teammate Dhruv Jurel. In a video on his YouTube channel, the Indian pacer spoke about the things they shopped for. He also mentioned that there was a t-shirt for ₹3 lakhs. Arshdeep revealed that they left the store after seeing the price of the t-shirt.
"Today we are doing gentleman shopping. First, we took a shirt. Which one was it? Polo from Ralph Lauren. We have taken a few shirts and pants. There was a t-shirt for 3 lakhs. Why? We just stayed there for 17 seconds, saw the rate, and left," he said. (2:13)
He also asked Dhruv Jurel about a solid shirt that the wicketkeeper batter had not bought.
"We got a solid shirt. There was light pink and light white in it. Why did you not take it?" he asked.
"It was 50,000. Who would take it? If you want to shop for 50,000, buy shoes, a wallet that is of use. This one shirt will stay for 2-3 days, that's all," Jurel replied.
India pulled off a stunning draw in the fourth Test in Manchester. They batted for 143 overs in the second innings to save the game. While they are 1-2 behind, the fifth Test will now be an opportunity for them to level the series.
Will Arshdeep Singh play the fifth Test for India at The Oval?
Arshdeep Singh is yet to play a Test so far this series. While he was not part of the playing 11 for the first two games, he picked up an injury to his bowling hand, which kept him out of the next two matches.
However, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir confirmed that all pacers are fit to play the fifth Test.
"All the fast bowlers are fit. There are no injury concerns," he said. (via ESPN Cricinfo)
Jasprit Bumrah was not at his very best in the fourth game, with his pace dropping as well. Ahead of the series, it was said that Bumrah would play only three Tests, which he now has. Therefore, it remains to be seen if he does play another game with the series on the line.
Should Bumrah miss out, India would look to bring in some fresh legs, as Mohammed Siraj also appeared fatigued. That said, Arshdeep Singh could be in line to make his Test debut. His inclusion as a left-arm seamer will also add some variety to the pace attack.
