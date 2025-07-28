"There are only three days so he may rest" - Navjot Singh Sidhu on India's playing 11 for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu opined on what India's pace attack can be for the fifth Test against England without Jasprit Bumrah. The fifth Test begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval.

Given his workload management, Bumrah was slated to play only three out of the five Tests. It now remains to be seen whether he opts to play the final game with just a three-day gap in between. Should Bumrah sit out, Navjot Singh Sidhu believes India must go with Mohammed Siraj and bring back Akash Deep along with Prasidh Krishna.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also feels that Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur should make way for wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"I feel in the interest of the team alone, two guys, Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur, can be replaced by Kuldeep. There is nothing against anyone. Anshul will learn, but you are here more to make India win than build someone. Shardul also fell short. It will be a rock-hard wicket at The Oval. A spinner can come into a solid zone on the third and fourth days. Have batting till seven. If Bumrah plays fine. There are only three days so he may rest. Then there will be Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. This should be your bowling attack with Kuldeep. Then you make Washington and Jadeja bowl too. Then it will feel like you are playing to win," he said on his YouTube channel. (4:26)

Notably, Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the fifth Test with N Jagadeesan replacing him in the squad. Navjot Singh Sidhu feels that India can look at the option of playing Ravindra Jadeja at number five and Dhruv Jurel as the wicketkeeper at six, followed by Washington Sundar at seven.

"India will have to go for a win from here. We need to seize the initiative. This is possible. If Dhruv Jurel plays at six in the next match, Jadeja can come at five as well. You have this option. Look at him as a pure batter. Overseas as a bowler Jadeja is good in a supporting role but he has not been able to win you games and that is evident. Play Washington Sundar at seven." (3:06)

The visitors managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Test. The series now stands 2-1 in favor of England. India have an opportunity to level the series and share the spoils come the final Test at The Oval.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's India 11 for 5th Test: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna.

India winning at The Oval will be a tribute to Virat, Rohit, and Ashwin, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

India will now aim to level the series 2-2 heading into the final Test. This is the first Test series for the team without the likes of seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket midway through the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rohit and Virat retired from Test cricket before the England tour.

Navjot Singh Sidhu believes that if captain Shubman Gill can lead the team to victory at The Oval and level the series, it will be a great tribute to the three.

"If this Indian captain can make such a plan to go away by leveling the series then it will be a tribute to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ashwin that the new generation is getting better than the previous one. And they can do it. If you believe, you will achieve," he said. (8:22)

Shubman Gill's first assignment as Test captain has not been easy, being an overseas England tour. It will be a notable achievement and a solid start to his captaincy stint to return by leveling the series.

