There was a time when India were losing even after Tendulkar was scoring big runs: Salman Butt reacts to criticism of Babar Azam 

Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has opined that current captain Babar Azam is in a similar situation to what Sachin Tendulkar was in the 90s.

According to Butt, Tendulkar's story is playing out in Babar Azam’s case as well. India lost quite a few games during that era (1990s) due to lack of support for Tendulkar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt stated that he found the criticism of Babar Azam unfair since the batter has an extremely challenging task on hand. The former Pakistan skipper explained:

“Most of the game’s big names praise Babar Azam for a reason. I am not comparing him with Sachin Tendulkar. There cannot be a comparison. But I want to point out to a likewise situation. There was a time when India’s batting was dependent on Tendulkar to a great extent. It was like if Sachin scores, India will get a big score. He did play a number of big knocks. However, there was hardly any contribution from the others and India quite often ended up losing.”

We can sit all night to watch these drives from Babar. 💚#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/PXT6jDWWP2 — Daniyal Mirza (@Danitweets___) August 14, 2021

Butt further continued:

“The situation with Babar Azam is similar. Mohammad Rizwan has been doing well for the past six months but if you look at the last two years, it has mostly been all about Babar Azam. Also, he doesn’t have a lot of experience yet and he is not in the league of Tendulkar yet. In fact, he is not even halfway there."

"We need to support Babar Azam. As a batter, it is not easy when you know that, at the other end, people with come and go and you have to do the bulk of the scoring. Not everybody is that mentally strong. Babar Azam is doing a very good job in his capacity as a batsman. It’s a team game, at least 5-6 players need to perform consistently for a side to do well.”

Babar Azam defiant on Day 3 of 1st Test against West Indies

Pakistan are currently taking on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series in Jamaica. Babar Azam ended Day on 3 on a hard-fought 54 off 139 balls. Pakistan were 160 for 5 in their second innings, with a lead of 124. Faheem Ashraf (12 not out) was giving Babar Azam company at stumps.

Earlier, Pakistan were all out for 217 in their first innings, sent into bat after losing the toss. Babar Azam scored 30 while Fawad Alam top-scored with 56.

West Indies were held to 253 in response despite skipper Kraigg Brathwaite’s 97. Shaheen Afridi (4/59) and Mohammad Abbas (3/43) were Pakistan’s star performers with the ball.

Edited by Diptanil Roy