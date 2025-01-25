"There were times when he was getting compared with Virat Kohli lol" - Fans erupt as Babar Azam departs for just 1 run in 2025 PAK vs WI 2nd Test

Babar Azam has failed to deliver with the bat again in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Day 1 (Saturday, January 25). The right-hander departed for just one run, cleaned up by West Indies spinner Gudakesh Motie.

The 30-year-old tried to play a late cut square off the wicket but was cramped for space. The ball kept low and crashed into the stumps.

This was his third consecutive failure after returning scores of eight and five runs in his two innings against the West Indies in the series opener at the same venue. He was dismissed by another left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican in the second essay of the opening Test.

Azam recently returned to form during the 2024 Pakistan tour of South Africa in December last year, scoring three consecutive half-centuries in his four innings. Before that, he went 19 innings without a fifty from December 2023 till October 2024.

Fans on X expressed disappointment with Babar registering another low score in the series against the minnows. One user wrote:

"It's tough to see a player like Babar Azam struggle, especially when he has so much talent. Fans really hope he can bounce back and regain his form. It's heartbreaking to witness such a decline."

Another user wrote:

"Babar Azam's recent struggles are disheartening."

A third user added:

"I don't remember when was the last time Babar Azam scored a century in international cricket. Probably it's been 3-4 years. What actually went wrong for him??? There were times when he was getting compared with Virat Kohli lol."

Here are a few more reactions:

West Indies fights back against Pakistan on Day 1; Babar Azam and skipper Shan Masood depart early

West Indies fought back against Pakistan in the second Test on Day 1 after getting bundled out for 163 in their first innings.

At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 32/3, with Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel at the crease. Kemar Roach has been the pick of the bowlers, returning with two wickets so far.

Earlier in the day, Noman Ali bagged the first-ever hat-trick among spinners for Pakistan in Tests. He finished with stunning figures of 6/41. Meanwhile, Sajid Khan picked up two wickets. Gudakesh Motie top-scored for the tourists, scoring 55 off 87 balls.

Follow the PAK vs WI 2nd Test live score and updates here.

