"There are times when the top order failed and the others performed" - Mithali Raj on India's middle-order slump ahead of World Cup

Indian Women's Team captain Mithali Raj asserted that they need to fire as a unit to win the World Cup next year.

India's middle-order has been a concern in the last few years with batters failing to capitalise on the good starts provided by the openers. Speaking at an event organised by KFC and the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in Delhi, Mithali stressed that it was incorrect to pinpoint one area.

"We bat as a unit so you can't pinpoint one area," she said. "There are times when the top order failed and the others performed. As a unit if we look to post a good total then it will help. If we focus on one area like middle-order then it becomes too much of a burden for that particular slot."

India have faced a lot of criticism for putting in below-par scores in the last couple of years. However, in the recent series against Australia, India posted a couple of 250+ scores and chased down 265 in the final ODI.

"When you play against a strong team in its backyard you try to give your best. Though we lost the series, the matches were very close. We scored 270 (274) and chased 270-odd. If we can do that consistently we will be among the best sides in world cricket," Mithali Raj continued.

Mithali Raj & Co lost the series 2-1 against Australia, but all-round efforts from the batters earned them a lot of praise. It will give them the much-required confidence ahead of the much-awaited World Cup.

"We have played three best teams since March and it has given us good preparation" - Mithali Raj

The women's side have played against powerhouses England and Australia and are scheduled to play the Kiwis leading up to the mega event. Skipper Mithali Raj asserted that they have had good preparations so far in 2021.

"We have played three best teams since March and it has given us good preparation. Players have played domestic cricket and also participated in the Women's Big Bash. Hence, they are getting game time which is the most important thing. We are getting to play in New Zealand before World Cup which is also good," she concluded.

India hosted South Africa for a five-match ODI series before touring England and Australia for three matches each this year. India will play World Cup hosts New Zealand for five ODIs before the mega tournament commences in March.

Edited by Diptanil Roy