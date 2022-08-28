"There will be criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one" - Rishabh Pant

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has said that he has learnt to deal with criticism. The explosive left-handed batter also added that he has always believed in playing courageously and will continue to do so.

Pant is one of the most exciting young players in the game and has been a match-winner across formats. The 24-year-old, who made his international debut in 2017, has established himself as a regular in the Indian team with his calculated attacking approach.

Speaking to The Times of India, the youngster said that he will face criticism regardless of how much he scores. While the keeper-batter said that giving away his wicket pinches him, he intends to stick to a high-risk, high-reward approach, which has yielded rich dividends.

"I have got used to the fact that there will be criticism even if I get a hundred in one innings and get out cheaply in the next one. I understand when I get out, it might look ugly. It doesn't mean it never pinches me. But I have learnt to embrace the fact that I play a high-risk high-reward game."

Following the recent Edgbaston Test against England, Pant achieved a career-best fifth position in the Test rankings for batters. The youngster slammed a breezy 146 in the first innings, followed by a half-century in the second. However, the tourists failed to defend 377 in the fourth innings and lost the game - which resulted in a drawn series.

"If you're true in your heart, there's nothing to be scared of because things will eventually fall in place" - Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 24-year-old Pant said that he learns from all his dismissals and believes that staying true to one's heart bodes well for oneself. He added:

"I learn from my dismissals. But I also give myself more space now. There's a reason I could taste some success at this level. You will not succeed every day. But you need to work towards making sure your game is working 70-80 per cent of the time. If you're true in your heart, there's nothing to be scared of because things will eventually fall in place."

The left-hander will next be seen in action at the upcoming Asia Cup. The keeper-batter faces close competition from Dinesh Karthik for the opening game against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday (August 28).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav