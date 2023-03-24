"These guys can't win the World Cup for India" - Danish Kaneria on Men in Blue's bowling lineup 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Team India will have to make several changes to their bowling lineup ahead of the all-important ICC ODI World Cup.

He opined that India cannot win the 50-over World Cup with their existing bowling attack. The 42-year-old urged the Indian team management to give chances to emerging pacers like Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and T Natarajan ahead of the showpiece event.

Here's what he said about the Men in Blue bowlers while speaking on his YouTube channel:

"India have a failed bowling lineup. They need better bowlers for the World Cup. These guys can't win the World Cup for India. I am very sorry, but this can't be their bowling attack. As there is no clarity over Jasprit Bumrah's availability, they will have to give some opportunities to Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and T Natarajan."

Notably, Kaneria made these remarks after India's ODI series loss at home to Australia. Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to get going throughout the series.

While they eked out a nervy five-wicket victory in the opening fixture, they suffered losses in the remaining two contests.

"Australian spinners turn the ball, which is why they made it difficult for India" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria further pointed out that the Indian batters struggled against the Australian spinners in the crucial ODI series decider in Chennai on Wednesday.

He suggested that Indian players aren't comfortable when the ball starts to turn a lot, as they practice against the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who tend to bowl a lot of quicker deliveries.

On this, Kaneria said:

"They say that the Indian batters are very good players of spin. The Indian batters face Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal in the nets, who don't turn the ball as they just bowl quick. The Australian spinners turn the ball, which is why they made it difficult for India."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter Australia are the only team to win an ODI series in India since 2016 Australia are the only team to win an ODI series in India since 2016 🏆🇦🇺#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter https://t.co/1sn734K73J

India failed to chase down the 270-run target in the third ODI and lost the encounter by 21 runs. Leg spinner Adam Zampa stole the show, bagging four scalps. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar was also very impressive as he picked up two vital wickets.

