"These mistakes should not happen" - Shadab Khan unhappy with DRS after being denied wicket during PSL 9 game

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan is the latest cricketer to express his dissatisfaction with the Decision Review System (DRS) following his side's defeat to the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday. The all-rounder noted that Agha Salman's delivery to Rilee Rossouw was displayed as a different one.

The incident occurred in the 11th over of the innings as Salman came to bowl his first. The Gladiators' skipper played a sweep, but missed the shot as the ball struck him in front. With Shadab taking the review, the ball-tracking showed that it did too much and missed the off-stump, leaving the players stunned.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Shadab felt that a wicket at that stage could've swung things in the way of United as the ball didn't do that much. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that."

Following the third Test between India and England, Ben Stokes questioned the DRS too as a close decision of Zak Crawley went against his team in the fourth innings. He also called for the umpire's call rule to be scrapped.

Rilee Rossouw stays unbeaten as Shadab Khan's men lose two on the trot

Rilee Rossouw got the Player of the Match award. (Credits: Twitter)

As things unfolded, Rossouw stayed unbeaten on 34 off 38 deliveries, with just three boundaries, to help the Gladiators win by three wickets while chasing 139. Sherfane Rutherford's 23-ball 29 was equally decisive in the run-chase.

It also meant that Shadab Khan's outstanding figures if 4-0-24-2 went in vain. The two-time champions started their campaign with an emphatic win over the Lahore Qalandars but have gone on to lose to the Multan Sultans and the Gladiators. They are still at third spot in the points table.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App