“These tournaments are about peaking at the right time” – Smriti Mandhana reacts as RCBW beat DCW to lift WPL 2024 title

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) captain Smriti Mandhana lauded her side for their brilliant turnaround as they beat Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) by eight wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, March 17.

Mandhana credited her team for peaking at the right time as the Bengaluru-based franchise bounced back to win their last league game and eliminator against Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) before beating DCW in the summit clash. Last year, the Bengaluru-based franchise failed to qualify for the WPL knockout stage.

The 27-year-old said in her post-match comments:

“Feeling hasn't still sunk in. Hard for me to come out with expressions. One thing I'll say is I'm proud of the bunch. Our Bangalore leg was really good. We came to Delhi and had two tough losses. That's what we spoke about that we need to step up at the right time. These tournaments are about peaking at the right time."

Mandhana continued:

“Last year taught us a lot of things. What went wrong, what went right. Management just said this is your team, build it (your way). Thumbs up to them. For RCB, it's a lot more. I'm not the only one who won the trophy, the team has won the trophy. I'm not the person to talk about what I feel.”

“Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu” – Smriti Mandhana thanks RCB fans with a special message in Kannada

Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude to the RCB fans for their unwavering support for both men’s and women’s teams. She said:

“Have a message for the fans - the most loyal fanbase. One statement that always comes up is Ee Sala Cup Namde. Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu. Kannada is not my first language, but it was important to say it for the fans.”

Batting first, DCW were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs in the final. Shafali Verma top scored, with 44 runs off 27 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and two boundaries. Skipper Meg Lanning played a handy knock of run-a-ball 23, including three boundaries.

The middle order suffered a collapse, losing their last six wickets for 39 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, and Taniya Bhatia departed for ducks.

Shreyanka Patil starred with the ball for RCBW, returning with figures of 12/4 in her 3.3 overs. Sophie Molineux and Asha Sobhana bagged three and two wickets, respectively.

In response, RCBW chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Openers Sophie Devine and skipper Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 32 (27) and 31 (39), respectively. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh stayed unbeaten on 35 (37) and 17 (14), respectively. Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani bagged one wicket each for DCW.

