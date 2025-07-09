"These are the two guys who will be the future" - Chetan Sharma reveals conversation about young Indian bowlers amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India cricketer and chairman of the senior men's selection committee, Chetan Sharma, revealed a conversation he had about two young Indian bowlers. India are currently in England for a five-match Test series.

Ad

Chetan Sharma praised Akash Deep for his display in the second Test and stated that, along with Mukesh Kumar, he could be the future of Indian bowling attack.

"I was only encouraging him (Akash) because I know. He came in the India A side. Himself and Mukesh. From day one I was telling all the selectors, these are the two guys who will be the future of Indian cricket if they keep working hard," he said in an exclusive chat with Revsportz. (9:20)

Ad

Trending

Chetan Sharma also revealed that he knew about Akash Deep's sister suffering from cancer, and opened up on what he told the bowler during these rough times.

"I knew at all times that he was going through tough times. In such times, as a senior cricketer, you just tell them that okay, family is very important, without family we are nowhere. But along with that we have to see how we can play good cricket. If you do well for the country the entire family is happy. I just told him that you are the best, believe in yourself, you can achieve everything. You can look after your home, sister, and play good cricket as well. The guy who is going through rough period knows, we can only put our hands on their shoulders and encourage them. Telling things is easy but doing things is tough. This guy did it very well," Chetan Sharma added.

Ad

Ad

Chetan Sharma, who was the first Indian bowler with a ten-wicket haul in Tests in England, also spoke of the emotions he was going through when Akash Deep was getting close to ten wickets in the Esgbaston Test.

"I was on air when Siraj dropped his catch. I said I don't think there are ten wickets in his destiny. Bumrah came close with nine wickets. Two players have nine wickets but could not get ten. When you come into the Indian team you pray to get a five-wicket haul. After five it is important for a bowler to get ten wickets. It is a massive achievement and remains as a big memory in your life. I was praying that he should get it. You don't know when in life you will get this chance again. It is very difficult. I got to ten once and never got there again, so when you get close you should complete the haul. I am very happy that he completed the ten wickets," he said. (10:39)

Ad

Akash Deep bagged four wickets in the first innings of the second Test and six in the second innings to complete his maiden ten-wicket haul, ending with figures of 10/187. Notably, these are also the best figures by an Indian in England in Tests, going past Chetan Sharma's previous record of 10/188.

Chetan Sharma's advice to Akash Deep for the Lord's Test

The third Test of the series is set to begin on Thursday, July 10, and will be played at the iconic Lord's. Akash Deep, who came in for Jasprit Bumrah in the second match, is almost certain to retain his spot for the Lord's Test even with Bumrah set to return.

Ad

Chetan Sharma, when asked what advice he would give Akash Deep ahead of the Lord's Test, mentioned that once the bowler gets comfortable with the slope on one end, he can try bowling from the other end as well, having assessed the conditions.

"Initially, when you get the slope, Akash Deep runs fast like me, his run-up, follow-through, and he is quick through the air, it reminds me of myself. He is quick off the wicket and jags around. His ball was moving both ways off the wicket in the last Test. This is seen with very few fast bowlers. This movement will be seen from him at Lord's as well. Once you you comfortable with the slope, assess yourself and if you feel you are running too fast down the hill, then try from the other end. Once you settle in the both will jag from both sides. He is intelligent enough to asses things. These kids are on tour often these days and can assess better," he explained. (6:44)

The series is currently leveled 1-1 with England having won the first Test and India bouncing back to win the second.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news