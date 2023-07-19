"They can't beat our kids" - Fans erupt as India 'A' crush Pakistan 'A' by 8 wickets in ACC Emerging Cup

India 'A' completed an easy eight-wicket win over Pakistan 'A' in the group stage of the ongoing ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 19.

Pakistan 'A' won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the Men in Green failed to register a competitive score upfront, getting bundled out for just 205 in the 50-over fixture.

Qasim Akram proved to be the only saving grace for the side with his fighting 48-run knock. Rajvardhan Hangargekar shone with the ball for India 'A', bagging a brilliant five-wicket haul.

The Indian side chased down the target quite comfortably in the 37th over to trump their arch-rivals. The opener Sai Sudharsan compiled a fine unbeaten knock of 104. Nikin Jose also impressed many, contributing 53 runs.

Following the victory, several fans took to social media to laud Yash Dhull and Co. for their dominant performance. Certain users also took this opportunity to troll Pakistan. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

It is worth mentioning that Sudharsan was named the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

India 'A' to take on Bangladesh 'A' in semi-finals of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

India 'A' have showcased exemplary consistency so far in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, winning all three of their group matches.

They opened their campaign with a thumping eight-wicket win over UAE 'A', and followed it up with a convincing nine-wicket win over Nepal 'A'.

After beating Pakistan 'A' in their final group encounter, India 'A' finished as table-toppers of Group B. They will now lock horns with Bangladesh 'A' in the second semi-finals of the tournament.

The knockout fixture is scheduled to be played at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 21. Pakistan 'A', on the other hand, will compete with Sri Lankan 'A' in the first semi-finals at P Sara Oval in Colombo on July 21.