“[They] can do it again” – Kapil Dev backs Team India to win 2023 ODI World Cup

Kapil Dev has picked Team India as the favorites to win the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, scheduled to be played from October 5 to November 19.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said that the Men in Blue will have to handle the pressure of expectations to reclaim the trophy after 12 years. The veteran further stressed about the importance of workload management amid non-stop cricket to prevent injuries ahead of the 50-over tournament.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



- 3 ODIs Vs West Indies.

- Minimum 5 ODIs in Asia Cup.

- 3 ODIs Vs Australia. India's World Cup preparation begins from Thursday:- 3 ODIs Vs West Indies.- Minimum 5 ODIs in Asia Cup.- 3 ODIs Vs Australia. pic.twitter.com/srOIS9dzYE

Kapil Dev told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the Golf Fitting Centre in Bengaluru:

“I don’t know how it will pan out. They are yet to announce the team. India will always enter a tournament as favorites as it has been the case for a long time.”

He continued:

“It’s all about how the team comes to terms with the expectations from all sides. We have won a World Cup at home, and I am sure the team, whoever gets selected, can do it again. I hope the players will be fully prepared.”

Dev added:

“These players are playing some 10 months of cricket. So, managing your body is important to keep away from injuries.”

Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant are all recovering from injuries at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Barring Pant, the others are likely to make a comeback at the 2023 Asia Cup, which will be played from August 30 to September 17 ahead of the ICC's marquee event.

The Men in Blue will be eagerly looking forward to Bumrah’s return as his absence proved costly at the T20 World Cup 2022 and World Test Championship final 2023.

Team India’s schedule at 2023 ODI World Cup

India will begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8. They will also face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage contest in Ahmedabad on October 15.

India vs Australia – October 8 [MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai]

India vs Afghanistan – October 11 [Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi]

India vs Pakistan – October 15 [Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad]

India vs Bangladesh – October 19 [MCA Stadium, Pune]

India vs New Zealand – October 22 [Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow]

India vs England – October 29 [Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai]

India vs South Africa – November 5 [Eden Gardens, Kolkata]

India vs Netherlands – November 11 [M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru]

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Which game are you most excited about? 🍿



#WorldCup2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ig8cZqlM0O Here is Team India’s schedule for World Cup 2023Which game are you most excited about? 🍿

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Kolkata will host the semifinals on November 15 and 16, with the final scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on November 19.