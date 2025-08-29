“They can also look at Priyansh Arya” - Former CSK batter weighs in on potential India openers for 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has shared his thoughts on India’s possible opening combinations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The tournament is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026. The Men in Blue will enter the competition as defending champions, having clinched the 2024 title under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.
Although the event is still months away, discussions around opening options have already begun, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson recently featuring at the top. With Shubman Gill named the new vice-captain, there could be further changes at the top of the order.
In a YouTube episode released on Friday, August 29, Shubhankar Mishra hosted Suresh Raina, who was asked about the Men in Blue’s opening options for the next edition. Raina backed uncapped Priyansh Arya, along with Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as strong contenders. He said:
“I think Yashasvi is one option. They can also look at Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson is there as well. KL Rahul is also an option. Shubman Gill could even be captain, you never know."
"I feel that among Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyansh Arya, and Abhishek Sharma, two left-handers could be chosen. Shubman Gill can also play at number three. After that, depending on how they plan, any of these four could be settled into the role," he added.
Meanwhile, the team’s next assignment is the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9.
Priyansh Arya impressed in his debut Indian Premier League season
Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut in the 2025 edition with Punjab Kings (PBKS). The southpaw featured in 17 games, scoring 475 runs at an average of 27.94 with a strike rate of 179.24. He registered two fifties and one century, with a highest score of 103.
Overall, Arya has played 35 T20 matches, accumulating 1,048 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 172.08, including five fifties and two centuries.
