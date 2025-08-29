“They can also look at Priyansh Arya” - Former CSK batter weighs in on potential India openers for 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina has shared his thoughts on India’s possible opening combinations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The tournament is set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March 2026. The Men in Blue will enter the competition as defending champions, having clinched the 2024 title under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Ad

Although the event is still months away, discussions around opening options have already begun, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson recently featuring at the top. With Shubman Gill named the new vice-captain, there could be further changes at the top of the order.

In a YouTube episode released on Friday, August 29, Shubhankar Mishra hosted Suresh Raina, who was asked about the Men in Blue’s opening options for the next edition. Raina backed uncapped Priyansh Arya, along with Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, as strong contenders. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I think Yashasvi is one option. They can also look at Priyansh Arya and Abhishek Sharma. Sanju Samson is there as well. KL Rahul is also an option. Shubman Gill could even be captain, you never know."

"I feel that among Yashasvi Jaiswal, Priyansh Arya, and Abhishek Sharma, two left-handers could be chosen. Shubman Gill can also play at number three. After that, depending on how they plan, any of these four could be settled into the role," he added.

Ad

Meanwhile, the team’s next assignment is the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9.

Priyansh Arya impressed in his debut Indian Premier League season

Priyansh Arya made his IPL debut in the 2025 edition with Punjab Kings (PBKS). The southpaw featured in 17 games, scoring 475 runs at an average of 27.94 with a strike rate of 179.24. He registered two fifties and one century, with a highest score of 103.

Overall, Arya has played 35 T20 matches, accumulating 1,048 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 172.08, including five fifties and two centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news