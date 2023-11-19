"They can only win based on individual brilliance" - Aakash Chopra on Australia heading into the 2023 World Cup final vs India

Aakash Chopra reckons Australia can only beat India in the 2023 World Cup final on the back of individual brilliance.

The Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins-led sides will square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While the Men in Blue head into the clash on a 10-match winning streak, the Aussies have won their last eight matches after starting their tournament with successive losses to India and South Africa.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Australia are not as formidable as they used to be. He elaborated (5:20):

"Australia are not the same team they used to be. They have won eight consecutive matches but they are not looking that strong. My understanding is that they can only win based on individual brilliance. The team is not going to win together."

The former India opener feels a swashbuckling performance from one among Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell can only help the Aussies to upset the hosts' applecart. He said:

"There are only three players - Mitchell Marsh, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell. If one of the three players goes absolutely mad and berserk, this team can trouble you, especially while batting first."

Warner (528), Marsh (426) and Maxwell (398) are Australia's top three run-getters in the tournament. All three have scored at more than a run-a-ball, with Maxwell having an outstanding strike rate of 150.18.

"Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have not looked in great form" - Aakash Chopra on Australia's issues

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have strike rates of 75.62 and 81.86 respectively in the 2023 World Cup.

Aakash Chopra picked Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's indifferent form as one of Australia's concerns. He stated (6:15):

"The pitch is looking slightly slow to me. It will assist the spinners. The Indian team will not make any changes. The problem with this team (Australia) is that Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne have not looked in great form."

The reputed commentator doesn't see Travis Head as a huge threat while chasing and expects Jasprit Bumrah to get the better of David Warner. He opined:

"Travis Head is still a real threat in the first innings, but I don't think he will score runs in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah has never dismissed David Warner to date but he will do that. I am bullish about India's chances."

Chopra concluded by saying that Australia's bowling looks extremely weak to him. He pointed out that while Glenn Maxwell is their fifth bowler, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are not bowling that well, and that Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa are the only real threats for India.

Poll : Will Glenn Maxwell score 50+ runs in the 2023 World Cup final? Yes No 0 votes