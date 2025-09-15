  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • "They have changed six coaches since 2023" - Former Indian batter's scathing statement on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

"They have changed six coaches since 2023" - Former Indian batter's scathing statement on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 15, 2025 17:50 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty
Pakistan were soundly beaten by India in all aspects of the game [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa slammed Pakistan for their meek surrender to Team India in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai on September 14. Despite going into the contest as underdogs, the Men in Blue were expected to battle hard, given their impressive recent T20I form.

Ad

However, Pakistan struggled with the bat from the word go against a well-oiled Indian bowling unit. They eventually finished with a below-par 127/9 in 20 overs.

The Men in Blue hardly broke a sweat in chasing down the target in a mere 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Talking about Pakistan's lack of competitiveness, Uthappa said on his YouTube channel (0:48):

"The hype will always be there. Yet, ability wise, Pakistan fans can have all the expectations they want from their team, but they are genuinely living in denial if they think they can be competitive with the current Indian team. This Indian team is head, shoulders and body above Pakistan. Pakistan are in denial of the fact that they are in a rebuilding phase of their cricket team. For crying out loud, they have changed six coaches since 2023."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"And if you are going to do something like that, imagine the amount of insecurity that exists within the group. On top of that, they have five openers in the top seven. They are completely unfinished products for now."

Pakistan have been on a downward spiral since their semi-final and final runs in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups. The side were eliminated from the first round of the 2024 T20 World Cup, suffering defeats to India and the lowly USA.

Ad

New Zealander Mike Hesson took over as Pakistan's head coach in May this year, following several coaching changes over the past three years.

"There was no method to the madness" - Robin Uthappa

Ad

Robin Uthappa was particularly unimpressed by Pakistan's lackluster batting approach in the Asia Cup outing against India. Winning the toss and batting first, the 2009 T20 champions fell to 6/2 inside the first two overs.

Despite a brief recovery with a 39-run third-wicket partnership, the slide continued as Pakistan were reduced to an embarrassing 64/6 in the 13th over.

"When I watched the Pakistan team bat yesterday, it just felt like a team that had no control or idea about how they were going to go about getting their runs. There was no method to the madness. There was no process-oriented approach, knowing there will be ebbs and flows in an innings," said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He concluded:

"In the first eight overs, there were 31 dot balls. It tells you a story that the coaching staff have done nothing with them that's process-oriented. God alone knows what that coaching staff is doing."

With a sub-100 total looking likely, Pakistan were saved from the blushes by a fre-flowing 16-ball 33* from Shaheen Afridi.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications