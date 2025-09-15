"They have changed six coaches since 2023" - Former Indian batter's scathing statement on Pakistan after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa slammed Pakistan for their meek surrender to Team India in the much-anticipated Asia Cup 2025 clash at Dubai on September 14. Despite going into the contest as underdogs, the Men in Blue were expected to battle hard, given their impressive recent T20I form.However, Pakistan struggled with the bat from the word go against a well-oiled Indian bowling unit. They eventually finished with a below-par 127/9 in 20 overs.The Men in Blue hardly broke a sweat in chasing down the target in a mere 15.5 overs with seven wickets in hand.Talking about Pakistan's lack of competitiveness, Uthappa said on his YouTube channel (0:48):&quot;The hype will always be there. Yet, ability wise, Pakistan fans can have all the expectations they want from their team, but they are genuinely living in denial if they think they can be competitive with the current Indian team. This Indian team is head, shoulders and body above Pakistan. Pakistan are in denial of the fact that they are in a rebuilding phase of their cricket team. For crying out loud, they have changed six coaches since 2023.&quot;He continued:&quot;And if you are going to do something like that, imagine the amount of insecurity that exists within the group. On top of that, they have five openers in the top seven. They are completely unfinished products for now.&quot;Pakistan have been on a downward spiral since their semi-final and final runs in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups. The side were eliminated from the first round of the 2024 T20 World Cup, suffering defeats to India and the lowly USA.New Zealander Mike Hesson took over as Pakistan's head coach in May this year, following several coaching changes over the past three years.&quot;There was no method to the madness&quot; - Robin UthappaRobin Uthappa was particularly unimpressed by Pakistan's lackluster batting approach in the Asia Cup outing against India. Winning the toss and batting first, the 2009 T20 champions fell to 6/2 inside the first two overs.Despite a brief recovery with a 39-run third-wicket partnership, the slide continued as Pakistan were reduced to an embarrassing 64/6 in the 13th over.&quot;When I watched the Pakistan team bat yesterday, it just felt like a team that had no control or idea about how they were going to go about getting their runs. There was no method to the madness. There was no process-oriented approach, knowing there will be ebbs and flows in an innings,&quot; said Uthappa (via the aforementioned source).He concluded:&quot;In the first eight overs, there were 31 dot balls. It tells you a story that the coaching staff have done nothing with them that's process-oriented. God alone knows what that coaching staff is doing.&quot;With a sub-100 total looking likely, Pakistan were saved from the blushes by a fre-flowing 16-ball 33* from Shaheen Afridi.