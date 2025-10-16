"They can't even decide their present" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future if they don't perform well in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's future isn't dependent on their performances in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He highlighted that the two stalwarts have had a glorious career and three games cannot decide their future.

India will face Australia in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Perth on Sunday, October 19. Rohit and Kohli are part of the 15-member Indian squad picked for the series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener was asked about his thoughts on Rohit and Kohli's future if they don't perform well in the three ODIs against the Aussies.

"One thing is clear - three matches won't decide their future. They can't even decide their present because they have such a huge fantastic legacy. Their body of work is massive. So how can you say that you can drop them if three matches don't go good and keep them in the team if they do well in three matches?" he responded (6:05).

Chopra added that there shouldn't be any speculation about the two modern batting greats' future.

"I am not going to be on that kind of boat or ship, and I won't speculate or anticipate at all because it shouldn't be done at all. Just think about it, we are talking about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are absolute white-ball legends," he observed.

Virat Kohli has amassed 14,181 runs at an average of 57.88 in 290 ODI innings. Rohit Sharma has scored 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 in 265 ODI innings.

"Both are coming out completely cold" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli potentially not having a good start in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma haven't played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy. [P/C: Getty\]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might not be among the runs in the first game in Perth.

"I feel the start might not be good in Perth. It's a big possibility because it is the Optus pitch, there is a lot of bounce, and both are coming out completely cold, and suddenly a ball might come where they get out. If it happens, so be it. Then Adelaide and Sydney will come," he said (6:45).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that questions about the duo's future should only be entertained if they have a lean run in two or three series.

"I want runs to be scored, but, god forbid, even if they aren't, I don't think there will be any immediate difference to their life. They will play the South Africa and New Zealand series as well, and if we are discussing this at that time as well, that two series have passed, and what would happen if they don't score runs in the third as well, then I will entertain this question," Chopra elaborated.

Virat Kohli has scored 275 runs at an average of 45.83 in seven ODI innings in 2025. Rohit Sharma has aggregated 302 runs at an average of 37.75 in eight ODI innings this year.

