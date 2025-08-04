“They were far too away from the stumps” - Former cricketer slams India’s tactics on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar slammed Shubman Gill's side for bowling too many deliveries away from the stumps to Joe Root on Day 4 of the fifth Test against England at the Oval. With the hosts chasing a massive 374 for victory, India reduced them to a precarious 106/3.Seemingly in control to level the five-match series at 2-2, the bowlers suddenly went all over the place against Joe Root and Harry Brook. The duo added a brilliant 195-run fourth-wicket stand to lead England into the ascendancy.While Brook reached three figures off only 91 deliveries, Root completed a third century in his last three Tests off 137 balls.Talking about India's efforts during the game-changing partnership, Bangar said on ESPN Cricinfo (6:50):&quot;A couple of things. Against Joe Root, they were far too away from the stumps for the majority of the innings. At one point we saw at around one hour after lunch when there was a slight interruption, around seven balls were bowled at the stumps and 34 balls outside the stump line.&quot;He added:&quot;That is where you just wonder if they could have been a little bit straighter earlier in the innings. And once the partnership started to develop, could India have introduced spin slightly earlier. Those are the only two things they could have done a little bit differently.&quot;Root and Brook's tons took England to under 80 runs required for the highest-ever successful chase at the Oval.&quot;They did try many things&quot; - Sanjay Bangar on India's tacticsSanjay Bangar admitted that Team India tried several different plans to dislodge the partnership between Root and Brook. However, he believes their persistence with the outside off-stump line to Root and the lack of usage of spinners proved costly.&quot;They tried the short-ball plan, the defensive plan to induce a false shot with fielders on the boundary. So they did try many things but correcting the outside off-stump plan to Root and a better usage of spin were the ones they could have done,&quot; said Bangar (via the aforementioned source).Akash Deep eventually broke the stand and dismissed Brook for 111 off 98 deliveries. It led to another two quick wickets with Root and Jacob Bethell perishing within minutes to enhance the visitors' chances of a thrilling win.As things stand, the hosts are 339/6 in 76.2 overs at the end of Day 4, with a further 35 runs required for victory.