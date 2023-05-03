"They won't get out of bed for six days"- Wasim Akram's stern remark on modern-day pacers getting injured

Former Pakistan legendary pacer Wasim Akram recently shared his opinion on why injuries have become so common among pacers in modern-day cricket. India have been struggling with long-term injuries to pacers like Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar.

Akram feels one of the main reasons for this is the lack of basic training like running. He opined that the focus of the bowlers should be to bowl as many deliveries as they can so that they remain in rhythm.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, here's what Wasim Akram had to say about the basics that he used to focus on as a fast bowler:

"Running has to be a massive part of a fast bowler's workout. I went to the gym only in the final three years of my career. I played 10 seasons for Lancashire and would have played around 100-150 first-class games. Here you play these pacers two first-class games and they won't get out of bed for six days. Their bodies are not used to it."

Wasim Akram gives valuable advice to young pacers

Wasim Akram further shed light on what the young pacers need to do to ensure they have a long and injury-free career. He feels that the pacers these days need to practice more in the nets so that their muscles become ready to bear the intensity at the time of a match.

"My advice would be to ensure that 2-3 days before a game, you bowl long spells in the nets for at least an hour. If you bowl just 3 overs then how do you expect your body muscles to remain ready for the game?" he said.

Akram further added:

"Another advice I would give to youngsters is that focus on 4-day cricket as well. T20 cricket and IPL is here to stay. But when you play 4-day cricket, your pace will increase as you bowl long spells and chances of injury will be lesser."

It will be interesting to see if Jasprit Bumrah returns fit in time for India for the ODI World Cup later this year.

