"They should give him another go" - R Ashwin backs out-of-form Indian ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India spinner R Ashwin has backed Sai Sudharsan to get another opportunity in the second Test of the two-match series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on Friday, October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The hosts won the opening game in Ahmedabad by an innings and 140 runs, while Sudharsan had a disappointing outing, scoring just seven off 19 balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Thursday, October 9, Ashwin expressed hope that the left-hander would score runs and supported the idea of sticking with an unchanged XI, while also noting that Devdutt Padikkal is waiting in the wings right behind Sudharsan. The 39-year-old said:

“So, I really hope he capitalizes on that innings in Delhi. He is young, very motivated, high-quality player. I really hope he gets runs in this game. Because otherwise, with the competition that is there in the Indian Test side, I think he could find it a little uphill after this. For that reason, I think this Test match is very, very important. I really hope he plays this Test match. I think they should give him another go.”

“The team that won, should keep the same team. I think there is a lot of discussion on Sai Sudarsan. But I really hope the kid gets another go. He has a lot of ability. He has batted well in tough conditions in England too. So, I hope they give him a go. Because Devdutt Padikkal is breathing very strongly under his neck,” he added.

Ashwin further lauded Sudharsan’s temperament, while acknowledging that he isn’t fully aware of the environment or bubble the 23-year-old currently finds himself in. Ashwin said:

“I think Sai Sudharsan is temperamentally very sound. But I have no idea how he is treating him inside. What sort of bubble he is in and all that, I am not very sure. But for Sai Sudarshan, to cement his place, you won't get a better series than this.”

The Tamil Nadu batter has featured in four Tests, scoring 147 runs at an average of 21.00, with a solitary half-century to his name.

“Devdutt Padikkal was unbelievably good” - R Ashwin recalls Karnataka batter’s performance in practice game

In the same video, R Ashwin also recalled the impressive performances of Devdutt Padikkal and Abhimanyu Easwaran during the practice game ahead of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, saying:

“I remember, we played a practice match in Perth before the Australia test match. Devdutt and Abhimanyu Easwaran in Perth. India bowled us out in the first innings. The next day, they played for two hours without wickets. And on really tough conditions against Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. They didn't give us any wickets.”

“And they played fabulously well. Devdutt Padikkal was unbelievably good. So, Devdutt Padikkal is breathing under Sai Sudarshan's throat a little bit. I think it's good for the game. It's good for in-game cricket. But it's a very important test match for Sai Sudharsan,” he added.

Devdutt Padikkal has played two Tests for India, scoring 90 runs at an average of 30.00, which includes a half-century.

