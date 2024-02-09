"They are just there to praise the players" - Salman Butt launches scathing attack on Pakistan's coaching staff

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently reacted to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan's comments about not getting a consistent run with the national team.

Azam, who was part of the Men in Green squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand last month, scored 22 runs across three innings.

Butt opined that when the selectors had picked the youngster in the team, the team management should have included him in the playing XI for all the games. He also suggested that Azam will have to understand at some point that Pakistani coaches aren't going to add any real value to his game.

"See, he made some right points there related to the coaching staff. He said that he is being made to feel that he isn't good enough. He is still very young. He will realise later in his career that some coaches aren't real coaches; they are just there to praise the players. They want to please the players just so that they can retain their position," Butt remarked in his latest YouTube video.

Azam Khan has carved a niche for himself in franchise-based T20 leagues with his explosive batting displays. However, he has failed to translate the same form into international cricket. He averages just 4.83 in T20Is after having chalked up 29 runs from seven innings.

"If you want to play international cricket, you have to be fit" - Salman Butt's message to Azam Khan

Apart from his dismal batting performances for Pakistan, Azam Khan has also received a lot of flak for his fitness. Salman Butt believes that the 25-year-old must work on his fitness to be able to do well at the highest level.

The cricketer-turned-expert stated that Azam has the potential to succeed in international cricket if he works on himself.

"He (Azam Khan) should have gotten a chance to play the entire series. In a couple of matches, he went to bat when the required run rate was close to 13, which isn't easy for any batter. However, if you want to play international cricket, you have to be fit. With the kind of talent that he has, he can perform a lot better if he works on his fitness," Butt stated.

Azam has been in brilliant form in the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20). With 159 runs from seven innings, he is the second-highest run-getter for Desert Vipers this season.

