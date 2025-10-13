“They know these youngsters are pushing them” - Former India coach’s massive statement on Kohli & Rohit ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:32 IST
India v New Zealand: Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be back in Indian colors for the first time since March in the upcoming Australian tour [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup isn't certain, even as the duo prepare to wear the Indian blue in the upcoming Australian tour. The two stalwarts have retired from the Test and T20I formats, while remaining active for India only in the 50-over format.

Ad

Yet, with both former captains at the back end of their respective careers at 36 (Kohli) and 38 (Rohit), questions about their future have dominated the headlines over the past few months. Furthermore, Rohit was also replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain when the squad for the Australian series was announced.

Talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future to reporters in Sydney, Shastri said (via TOI):

"They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger, and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel, and then it's their call. Rohit Sharma … Virat Kohli … they know that these youngsters are pushing them."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"A lot of good young talent and a lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit. India is much stronger in white-ball than red-ball cricket. (Tilak Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic. Because under pressure, to play like that was impressive. There are some good young guns there in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma."
Ad

Despite their indifferent form in Test cricket before their eventual retirement from the format a few months back, Rohit and Kohli have remained in excellent touch in ODIs. The duo top-scored for India in the semi-final (Kohli) and final (Rohit) of their latest ODI assignment - the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.

"Come the big games, and the big boys step up" - Ravi Shastri

Ad

Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience in major tournaments will be invaluable despite uncertainties about their future. The 2025 Champions Trophy heroics aside, the legendary pair were India's top scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 765 and 597 runs, respectively.

Rohit's removal as ODI captain was also met with mixed reactions from fans and former players, considering his incredible record of 42 wins in 56 outings.

"But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, and the big boys step up. At that age, you've got to enjoy it and still have the hunger," said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).

India will begin their three-match ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications