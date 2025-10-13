“They know these youngsters are pushing them” - Former India coach’s massive statement on Kohli & Rohit ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup isn't certain, even as the duo prepare to wear the Indian blue in the upcoming Australian tour. The two stalwarts have retired from the Test and T20I formats, while remaining active for India only in the 50-over format.Yet, with both former captains at the back end of their respective careers at 36 (Kohli) and 38 (Rohit), questions about their future have dominated the headlines over the past few months. Furthermore, Rohit was also replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain when the squad for the Australian series was announced.Talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's future to reporters in Sydney, Shastri said (via TOI):&quot;They're part of the mix. It depends on their fitness, their hunger, and, of course, form. So, I think this series is very important to see how they go. They themselves will know by the end of this series how they feel, and then it's their call. Rohit Sharma … Virat Kohli … they know that these youngsters are pushing them.&quot;He continued:&quot;A lot of good young talent and a lot of all-rounders as well in Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and Axar Patel, so it's a strong white-ball unit. India is much stronger in white-ball than red-ball cricket. (Tilak Varma's) innings in that Asia Cup final was absolutely fantastic. Because under pressure, to play like that was impressive. There are some good young guns there in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma.&quot;Despite their indifferent form in Test cricket before their eventual retirement from the format a few months back, Rohit and Kohli have remained in excellent touch in ODIs. The duo top-scored for India in the semi-final (Kohli) and final (Rohit) of their latest ODI assignment - the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph.&quot;Come the big games, and the big boys step up&quot; - Ravi ShastriRavi Shastri believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's experience in major tournaments will be invaluable despite uncertainties about their future. The 2025 Champions Trophy heroics aside, the legendary pair were India's top scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 765 and 597 runs, respectively.Rohit's removal as ODI captain was also met with mixed reactions from fans and former players, considering his incredible record of 42 wins in 56 outings.&quot;But there's no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, and the big boys step up. At that age, you've got to enjoy it and still have the hunger,&quot; said Shastri (via the aforementioned source).India will begin their three-match ODI series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19.