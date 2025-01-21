"They have let discipline of their national team slip badly" - Australian legend's huge statement on new BCCI guidelines post BGT 2024-25

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy has weighed in on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introducing the radical 10-point guidelines after their 3-1 series defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. The infamous diktat addressed several issues, primarily off the field, in a bid to end the 'superstar culture.'

According to the new guidelines, players have to travel together, stay in the same hotel, and make themselves available for domestic cricket whenever available. The new norms have already had an effect, with the majority of the contracted players set to feature in domestic cricket in the coming days.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the new set of rules during a recent press conference while naming the squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"[In the] last six-seven years, if you go back and see our calendar, there hasn't been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on," Rohit Sharma said (via ESPN).

“It’s not a school, it’s not a punishment. It’s just you have some rules and when you are playing for the national team, you just follow the rules. These are mature individuals. They are superstars in their own right in international sport. They know how to handle themselves,” Agarkar said.

Healy expressed his surprise at how the new rules were not implemented long ago.

"The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly. It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long," Healy said on SEN Radio (via NDTV).

The Border-Gavaskar series defeat and the subsequent elimination from the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final race have impacted every section of the Indian cricketing structure. Apart from the players, there is heavy pressure on head coach Gautam Gambhir and the rest of the support staff amid concerning results.

"Be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects" - Ian Healy warns other cricketing boards

Healy also cautioned Australia and other cricket nations to keep their players in check and learn from what went wrong with Team India.

"Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest," Healy said in the same interview.

India will take the field for the first time after the announcement of the guidelines during the first T20I against England on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens.

