"They were like, 'No, they're out now; you have to go and play for Dubai Capitals'" - Leus du Plooy discloses interesting details about ILT20 deal

Leus du Plooy is among the top T20 cricketers in the world. Like most of the active players, he has signed contracts with multiple franchises in different leagues. However, the South African star recently shared a bizarre story from his International League T20 deal.

Speaking with ESPNCricinfo ahead of his county stint with Middlesex, Leus du Plooy disclosed that he was initially supposed to play for the Sharjah Warriors in UAE's T20 league. However, he was later informed that the Warriors did not need him now, and so the Dubai Capitals ended up signing him.

Leus mentioned that he is a loyal person in real life, but franchise cricket has made him understand that he needs to detach himself from the teams he plays for.

He recalled:

"I was thinking I was going to play for Sharjah Warriors. But when I got there, they were like, 'No, they're out now; you have to go and play for Dubai Capitals'. I think of myself as a very loyal person, and it's quite tough. I guess you shouldn't be emotionally attached to those teams, but you almost have to detach yourself completely."

Leus played for the Joburg Super Kings in SA20 just before ILT20 earlier this year. He then turned up for Karachi Kings in the PSL and is now set to play for Middlesex in the English summer. The South African star admitted that the franchise world has gone bonkers.

Leus du Plooy was spotted with a Joburg Super Kings bandana in ILT20

The changes happened so quickly that Leus du Plooy did not even have the right gear when he turned up for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 matches. During a playoffs match against the Gulf Giants, he scored 63 runs from 40 balls and won the Man of the Match award.

However, during the innings, when he took his helmet off for a drinks break, fans noticed that he was wearing Joburg Super Kings' bandana. The image went viral on social media, with fans wondering about the future of cricket.

