“They looked too friendly” – Mohammad Kaif sums up Pakistan’s performance in 2023 World Cup

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was disappointed with Pakistan’s under-par performance in the 2023 World Cup.

The ex-Indian batter said that the Men in Green lacked the aura donned by former Pakistan internationals like Wasim Akram (also former captain), Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar, who would at times even sledge the opposition.

Kaif said that captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf looked too friendly in the marquee ICC tournament. The reaction came as the Men in Green finished fifth in the points table and failed to qualify for the semifinals. Kaif wrote on X:

“Somehow feel this Pakistan team was too soft, their pacers too nice. Wasim, Waqar, Shoaib were intimidating. They would stare at you, even sledge. Babar, Shaheen, Rauf - they lacked that aura, they looked too friendly.”

Expand Tweet

Afridi and Rauf picked up 18 and 16 wickets in nine games, respectively. The duo, however, proved to be a tad expensive in crucial matches, averaging 26.72 and 33.31, respectively. Meanwhile, Babar amassed 320 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 82.90, including four half-centuries.

“If we had won SA match, could’ve been a different story” – Babar Azam sums up Pakistan’s performance in 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam rued the loss against South Africa after they were eliminated from the 2023 World Cup. He said that the spinners put them down as Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz picked up two wickets apiece in six and five matches, respectively.

“Yes, very disappointed with the performance. If we had won SA match, could've been a different story. But yes, have made mistakes in bowling, batting and fielding. Our spinners haven't taken wickets. That's had a big effect. If spinners don't take wickets in middle over, you struggle.”

Babar Azam and Co. registered just four wins in nine matches during the 2023 World Cup. They started their campaign on a positive note. The Men in Green defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs and then chased 345 to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets. After that, they lost three matches on the trot against India, Australia, and Afghanistan. They also lost a close encounter against South Africa by one wicket.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan then registered two consecutive wins against Bangladesh and New Zealand by seven wickets and 21 runs via the DLS method, respectively. They, however, lost their last league game against England by 93 runs.