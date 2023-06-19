"They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain"- Dilip Vengsarkar slams Indian selectors for not grooming a new skipper when tours overlapped

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar has called out the BCCI and its selection committee for not grooming a young player as captain when India's tours overlapped. He felt that the selectors could have prepared a new skipper instead of handing the team's reins to Shikhar Dhawan.

In 2021 and 2022, India played a lot of back-to-back cricket. To ensure that the main squad members are well-rested, the selectors sent B teams to some overseas tours, with veteran Shikhar Dhawan as the captain.

While India performed well and won multiple series under Dhawan's captaincy, Vengsarkar opined that the selection committee missed a trick by not trying a younger player as a leader.

“The unfortunate part is that the selectors I have seen over the last six-seven years neither have the vision, deep knowledge about the game or cricketing sense. They made Shikhar Dhawan India captain (when tours overlapped and main players were unavailable); it is where you can groom the future captain,” Vengsarkar told Hindustan Times.

"Where is the bench strength?"- Dilip Vengsarkar thinks earning crores from IPL media rights should not be BCCI's only achievement

Dilip Vengsarkar further highlighted that although the BCCI has earned insane amounts by selling IPL media rights, they have not been able to form proper bench strength. India have lost some big games in recent times because a few top players were injured. Commenting on the same, Dilip Vengsarkar added:

"You talk about the richest cricket board in the world, where is the bench strength? Just having IPL, earning crores of rupees in media rights, it should not be the only achievement.”

Team India is on a break from cricket now. The Indian team will return to action next month in the Caribbean for a two-match ICC World Test Championship series against West Indies. It will be interesting to see how the selectors pick the squads for the new WTC cycle after the team's failure to win the previous two editions.

