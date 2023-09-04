"They shouldn't make a change" - Aakash Chopra says Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli need to score runs against Nepal

Aakash Chopra doesn't want India to make a change to their playing XI, barring bringing in a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah. He highlighted that India's top-order batters are short of game time and runs.

The Men in Blue will face Nepal in their second Asia Cup Group A game in Pallekele on Monday, September 4. India's top order misfired against Pakistan as they were reduced to 66/4 before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya's partnership took them to a respectable score.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that India shouldn't make any changes to their batting lineup. He elaborated:

"Should India make any changes? According to me, they shouldn't make a change. Play the same team (barring a forced replacement for Jasprit Bumrah). If you see in batting, Rohit Sharma has to score runs. We were saying that Babar Azam became a minnow basher and scored runs against Nepal. You also do that."

The former Indian opener highlighted that Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli need to be back to run-scoring ways to regain their confidence. He explained:

"Cricket is a game of confidence. If you don't have confidence, whether it is Shaheen Shah Afridi or Sompal Kami, you struggle a little. Not taking anything away from Nepal, but the truth is that it is not that big a challenge. So Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli need to score runs."

Rohit, Gill and Kohli contributed 25 runs between them against the Men in Green. While Rohit and Kohli were bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Gill had his stumps rattled by Haris Rauf.

"Shubman Gill might have scored one or two half-centuries in the last three months" - Aakash Chopra

Shubman Gill looked out of sorts against Pakistan. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill has endured a prolonged lean run in the last few months. He observed:

"Shubman Gill might have scored one or two half-centuries in the last three months. So he has not been in top form in the last three months. The IPL was extremely amazing but that's not the case now."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that it's been a considerable while since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli spent quality time in the middle, and that Shreyas Iyer too needs runs under his belt.

"It's been a month since Rohit Sharma played cricket. The same is the case with Virat Kohli. He scored runs in Test cricket against the West Indies but it has been time. Shreyas Iyer needs to score runs. I feel Hardik Pandya might not get to bat in this match."

Chopra concluded by opining that Mohammed Shami should partner Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. He doesn't see Prasidh Krishna playing, considering that reports suggest he will not be a part of India's provisional World Cup squad.

