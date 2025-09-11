“They are making way for Shreyas Iyer to return” - Former India opener’s stunning comment on Sanju Samson after IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match

Former Indian captain Kris Srikkanth questioned the management's intention behind playing Sanju Samson in the middle-order after the side's thumping nine-wicket win over the UAE in their opening Asia Cup 2025 clash. While the Kerala batter did not bat in India's nine-wicket victory, he was slotted to come in at No. 5.

Samson has displayed excellent form in T20Is as India's opener in the past year, averaging almost 38 at a strike rate of 183.70 in his last 12 outings. He also scored three centuries at the top of the order in T20Is during this period.

Yet, with the inclusion of Shubman Gill after a year's absence for the Asia Cup, Samson had to concede his opening position.

Speaking about this on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth felt batting Samson at No. 5 might be a way for the management to replace him with Shreyas Iyer.

"I somehow feel by making Sanju bat at 5, they are making way for Shreyas Iyer to return to the side. Sanju hasn't batted much at 5 and he shouldn't bat at that position either. It will dent his confidence batting at No. 5. I am not too happy for him. To Sanju, I would warn him by saying that this is his last chance. I would also tell him if he fails to score in the next or three innings at this position, Shreyas Iyer will replace him," he said. (14:25)

Srikkanth added:

"They are playing Sanju Samson in the middle-order. Are they going to use him as the finisher? No. That'll be Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. So, Samson will play at 5. Will he deliver? That's a question mark. You've accommodated Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma. It is fine for this Asia Cup but what will happen in the T20 World Cup?"

Despite his impressive overall T20I numbers at the top, Samson has averaged only 10.20 in his last five outings. Meanwhile, Gill scored an unbeaten nine-ball 20 in India's nine-wicket win over the UAE.

"Very, very strange selection" - Kris Srikkanth on Arshdeep Singh's exclusion

Kris Srikkanth expressed his surprise at left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh being left out of the Indian playing 11 in their 2025 Asia Cup opener against the UAE. The 26-year-old is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 99 scalps at an average of under 19.

Arshdeep also played a massive role in helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup, finishing with a tournament-high 17 wickets.

"Very, very strange selection. Arshdeep Singh is the T20 player of the year and yet he didn't feature in the 11. Of course, Pakistan is another mediocre side so this bowling attack should be enough for them. They'll play the same 11 only against Pakistan. If I were the selector, the only way to convince Arshdeep Singh would be telling him that he is the world's number one bowler but that these conditions are not suitable for him," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

India preferred batting depth over four specialist bowlers, resulting in Arshdeep's exclusion against the UAE. It remains to be seen if the left-armer returns to the side for the marquee clash against Pakistan in Dubai on September 14.

