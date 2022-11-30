“They need to look at this ahead of the 2023 World Cup” – Wasim Jaffer rues absence of sixth and seventh bowling options for Team India

Former India player Wasim Jaffer feels that the team are missing a sixth and seventh bowling option.

He pointed out that the absence of all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja gives the team only limited options in their bowling unit, which is a prime concern ahead of the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“It’s very unfortunate when Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja don’t play. India find that sixth and seventh bowling options are missing, and sometimes when any bowler has an off day. They need to look at this ahead of the 2023 World Cup.”

It's worth mentioning that the Men in Blue will once again lack the services of Pandya (rested) and Jadeja (undergoing rehab after injury) in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Deepak Hooda, India’s sixth bowling option during the New Zealand tour, has not been named in the ODI squad.

India lost the ODI series 1-0 following the rain-affected second (Hamilton) and third (Christchurch) games.

“He is promising” – Mitchell McClenaghan on India all-rounder Washington Sundar

New Zealand player Mitchell McClenaghan has praised Washington Sundar for his mature innings against the hosts in the third ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday (December 4).

McClenaghan called Sundar a promising player for showing maturity in a challenging situation to take the team's score past 200.

He said:

“I saw mature innings to get the team out of trouble. Sundar finished off the innings at Eden Park and can switch gears and get the team to a defendable total."

McClenaghan continued:

"I saw a lot of maturity from a guy who hasn’t played a lot of cricket. I liked his technique. He struck the ball beautifully and took his options well. He is promising.”

Sundar scored 51 off 64, including a six and five fours. Coming in at 121-5, he helped the team post 219 in 47.5 overs before he was the last man out. The Men in Blue will return to action in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4).

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen.

