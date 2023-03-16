"They needed Devine intervention" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's first win in WPL 2023

Aakash Chopra has lauded Sophie Devine for her penetrative spell that helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) register their first win in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

Devine registered figures of 2/23 in four overs as Smriti Mandhana's side bowled out the UP Warriorz for 135 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15. The Bangalore-based franchise then chased down the target with five wickets and two overs to spare to keep their campaign alive.

While reviewing the game on the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra credited Sophie Devine for giving the Royal Challengers Bangalore an excellent start after they opted to field first, elaborating:

"They won an important toss because there was help from the pitch. There was a lot of fresh grass. Interestingly enough Sophie Devine, who hadn't been given much bowling until now - they needed Devine intervention, picked up two wickets in the first over. Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy were dismissed."

The former Indian opener also appreciated Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt for striking crucial blows with the ball for RCB, saying:

"After that, another wicket from the other end. Wickets were tumbling one after the other. Tahlia McGrath was dismissed off Megan Schutt's bowling. Ellyse Perry also came in the end and picked up three wickets."

Chopra was effusive in his praise for Asha Shobana, highlighting that the leg-spinner could have finished with a four-wicket haul, explaining:

"Another brilliant thing was Asha Shobana. She bowls leg spin and should have got four wickets. She could have dismissed Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma as well apart from the two wickets she took, but Richa Ghosh missed a stumping and Heather Knight dropped a catch."

Shobana (2/27) accounted for the dismissals of the dangerous Kiran Navgire and Simran Shaikh. She was unfortunate not to dismiss Deepti Sharma and Grace Harris, with Heather Knight putting down a slightly tough catch at first slip and Richa Ghosh missing an easy stumping.

"RCB's story is that if a task can be done with difficulty, why should it be done with ease?" - Aakash Chopra

RCB were rocked early in their run chase. [P/C: WPL/Twitter]

Speaking about RCB's chase, Chopra pointed out that they made the task difficult for themselves, stating:

"RCB's story is that if a task can be done with difficulty, why should it be done with ease? Wickets fell one after the other. UP Warriorz came with the spin-to-win mantra. Sophie Devine hits two hours and a six in the first over and then out."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that while Smriti Mandhana continued her poor run, Heather Knight and Ellyse Perry could also not make substantial contributions, observing:

"In the next over, Deepti bowled a delivery and Smriti Mandhana was once again dismissed by an off-spinner - she got out for zero. Then two more wickets fell - Heather got out and later Ellyse Perry and it seemed they are gone but that didn't happen."

Chopra concluded by lauding Kanika Ahuja and Richa Ghosh for stringing together a match-winning partnership, elaborating:

"Kanika Ahuja came and did an amazing job. She missed her half-century by four runs but it was a match-winning knock because when she came RCB were 60/4 and it seemed they would slip again. Richa Ghosh was there with her, who played defensively at the start and hit boundaries later. She stayed till the end and eventually they got a victory."

Kanika (46 off 30) and Richa (31* off 32) added 60 runs for the fifth wicket when RCB were in a slight spot of bother at 60/4. While the former took the attack to the opposition bowlers, the latter was mostly content to play second fiddle during their partnership.

