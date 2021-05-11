“They should not play Test cricket” - Ramiz Raja slams Zimbabwe after Pakistan trouncing 

Ramiz Raja has launched scathing criticism of Zimbabwe after the minnows were thrashed by Pakistan in the recently-concluded two-match Test series. The former batsman suggested Zimbabwe should refrain from playing Test cricket and instead focus on white-ball games.

Zimbabwe were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Pakistan, with the Asian giants winning both games by an innings and 100-plus runs.

Dissecting the series on his YouTube channel, Ramiz Raja feels Zimbabwe should stay away from Test cricket, owing to their poor record in the longest format.

"There has been a gradual deterioration in their system and structure along with corruption in cricket board. This performance is a reflection of this deterioration over the past 15-20 years. I hope they do well in the future but for now, they should not play Test cricket and concentrate only on white-ball cricket," Raja claimed.

Zimbabwe have won just two of the 17 Tests they have played in the last five years and have a win percentage of just 11.76. Out of their 13 losses in the said period, five have been innings defeats, while Zimbabwe have lost four matches by a margin of 200-plus runs. They have also lost a Test by 10 wickets.

"Sad to see Zimbabwe's current state" - Ramiz Raja

Zimbabwe have fallen down the pecking order in recent years, with comparatively inexperienced sides like Afghanistan overtaking them on the international stage. Ramiz Raja rued Zimbabwe’s recent fall into obscurity, reminiscing about how their side of the 1990s used to give tough fights.

"It's sad to see Zimbabwe's current state because they were a very competitive team back in the day. Their team in the 1992 World Cup had three or four world-class players who could take the game away from you if proper planning was not done," Raja said.

Zimbabwe will next travel to Ireland for a white-ball series. The two teams will play a three-match ODI series, starting August 6, before featuring in five T20Is from August 15 onwards.