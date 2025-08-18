"They have played big roles in my comeback" - Varun Chakaravarthy's massive praise for two Team India stars ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has credited T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir with playing a key role in his return to the national team. The 33-year-old was dropped after the 2021 T20 World Cup and did not make a comeback until the 2024 T20I series against Bangladesh. Since then, Chakaravarthy has been phenomenal for India in white-ball cricket.

Ad

On Monday, August 18, in a conversation with RevSportz, the Tamil Nadu spinner acknowledged Suryakumar and Gambhir, explaining how their support gave him the confidence to stage a successful comeback. Varun Chakaravarthy said:

"Yes, Surya (Kumar Yadav) and Gautam (Gambhir), they have played big roles in my comeback because they wanted me. Surya told me before the Bangladesh tour that “I’m looking at you, let’s see how the other things go, but I’m keen on having you in the team set-up."

Ad

Trending

“Similarly, Gauti Bhai also has helped me a lot in my comeback, the way he motivates me. Even if we talk little, he has always given me good confidence and he’s always told me that “no matter who’s going to ignore you, I will keep you in my plans for now.” So, that kind of gave me confidence,” he added.

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy is next expected to feature in the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9 in the UAE.

“He is very similar to Rohit” - Varun Chakaravarthy's massive statement on Suryakumar Yadav

In the same interaction, Varun Chakaravarthy also highlighted the positive impact Gautam Gambhir has brought to the team and noted that T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy style is very similar to Rohit Sharma’s. Chakaravarthy said:

Ad

“And if you ask about Gauti Bhai as a mentor, then I would say he brings in a warrior mindset in the dressing room, which is very important and has worked for us at KKR and in the Champions Trophy. We even got to see that in the recently concluded England vs India Test series. He brings energy to the dressing room, which is very important. Around him, I always feel there is no mediocrity. You give everything you have and it doesn’t matter whether you win or you lose.”

Ad

“And about Surya, he is someone very similar to Rohit [Sharma]: that’s what I’ve seen. He is a very tactically sound, and maybe his time at MI (Mumbai Indians) has given him good exposure to great captains that have been there. He is a very good guy and never puts pressure on the bowlers. It would be a bowler’s delight to have a captain like him,” he continued.

Suryakumar Yadav has captained India in 22 T20Is, securing 18 wins and suffering just four losses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news