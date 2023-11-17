"They played cricket like kids" - Imran Tahir criticizes South Africa's top-order batting in 2023 World Cup semifinal loss to Australia

Imran Tahir has lashed out at South Africa's top-order batters for playing immaturely in their 2023 World Cup semi-final loss to Australia on Thursday.

The Proteas were reduced to 24/4 in 11.5 overs before recovering to set a 213-run target at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Although the bowlers tried their best, they couldn't stop Pat Cummins and Co. from registering a narrow three-wicket win to book their spot in the final against India.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Tahir was asked about his thoughts on South Africa's top-order collapse, to which he responded:

"They played cricket like kids. It was an extremely disappointing start. The batters should have taken responsibility which they didn't take at all. If the ball is swinging and seaming, you need to play according to the situation."

The former South African spinner questioned Temba Bavuma's decision to play despite not being fully fit. He said:

"Quinton de Kock and Bavuma should have batted for long. He (Bavuma) himself said before the match that he wasn't fit. This cannot go in South Africa's favor as you should play a fit player."

Bavuma endured a horrendous run in the 2023 World Cup with only 145 runs in eight innings. Additionally, the Proteas skipper suffered a right hamstring injury heading into the semifinal. He opted to play despite not having recovered fully and was dismissed for a duck in the first over.

"Show the brand of cricket you have played in the entire World Cup" - Imran Tahir on South Africa's meek approach

South Africa scored only 18 runs in the first 10 overs. [P/C: AP]

Imran Tahir pointed out that South Africa didn't stick to their usual approach in the tournament. He elaborated:

"Then I am unhappy with the batters' shot selections. Yes, it could have been in their minds that Australia had won previously and would have the confidence, but show the brand of cricket you have played in the entire World Cup."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the South African batters should have taken a leaf out of India's book. He stated:

"Show it by changing the situation because you have done it previously. India have done that. Firstly, you played a batter short and then the way you batted is not acceptable."

The former spinner also questioned the South African coaching staff for their lack of planning. He added that the Proteas players exhibited poor body language while attempting to create history by reaching their maiden World Cup final.

