"They should refund the cost of each and every ticket sold" - Fans slam West Indies for recording second-lowest total ever in 3rd WI vs AUS 2025 Test

Things continued to go from bad to worse for West Indies cricket as they were shot out for an embarrassing 27 in the final innings of the third Test against Australia at Jamaica. After losing two hard-fought Tests, the hosts were left with a run-chase of 204 to avoid a series whitewash.

Ad

However, the batting folded shockingly, resulting in them being bowled out for 27 in a mere 14.3 overs and losing by 176 runs. Justin Greaves' 11 was the highest score as seven batters fell without opening their account.

The 27 was also the second-lowest team total in Test history, behind only New Zealand's 26 in 1955. The result meant the West Indies suffered a 0-3 home series whitewash.

Fans on X lambasted the side for their historic batting meltdown against the Aussies with the following reactions:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued expressing their disgust over the West Indies' shocking performance, with one saying:

"West Indies should have just stayed in their dressing room."

"The West Indies scorecard has more duck than a Paris Bistro!!!!," tweeted a fan.

"All I ever ask as a West Indies fan is to last all five days win, lose or draw. This? This is grounds for me to stop following cricket on a whole," a fan said.

Ad

"Heartbreaking to be in this position" - West Indies captain Roston Chase

West Indies captain Roston Chase admitted to being heartbroken by the side's historic collapse in the final innings of the third Test against Australia. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc completed a five-wicket haul in just 15 deliveries, while the ever-reliable Scott Boland produced a hat-trick as the hosts' batting succumbed under pressure.

Ad

Talking about the collapse and the eventual defeat at the post-match presentation, Chase said (via Cricbuzz):

"Heartbreaking to be in this position, we could have won this game. It has been something that has been recurring, it is disappointing. It is easy to assess, the bowlers kept us in the series and the batting never showed up. We need to look at ourselves as batters, really have a look at how to improve and put 300 run totals on the board. The next series is a while away now, that's good. India will be different, we need to find some batting character heading into that series."

The 27 all-out meant the West Indies got bowled out for under 200 in five of the six innings in the Australia Test series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️