Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers recently opened up about Indian players' participation in first-class cricket after the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The 40-year-old opined that the players shouldn’t be taking decisions regarding their participation in domestic tournaments.

The remarks came after India head coach Gautam Gambhir urged the players to play in domestic tournaments, particularly in red-ball cricket. He told reporters in Sydney (via Hindustan Times):

"I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, if they are available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket."

"As simple as it can get. If you don't give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket," Gambhir added.

Commenting on the latest developments, AB de Villiers said on his YouTube channel:

"The players in my opinion need guidance and they shouldn’t be the ones to make the decisions. If you have niggle, go through assessments, rehab, and get back and take rest. But other than that, I feel the coach and whoever makes the decisions for Indian cricket or the other boards around the world should guide the players."

"Look at the workloads, understand the form the guys are in, and look at the schedules. Is it important for this guy to play four-day cricket leading up to a big series or is it not? And make the decision on behalf of the players," he added.

De Villiers reiterated that the players shouldn’t be deciding on their participation in domestic tournaments.

"I feel the players shouldn’t have too much power to such an extent that they make their decisions with regards to where they play and where they don’t. They are contracted by the board and should take guidance from above. That is my humble opinion. That’s the way it worked for me right throughout my career."

"Take ownership of the decisions" - AB de Villiers shares example of Cricket South Africa with Indian cricket

AB de Villiers further shared the example of Cricket South Africa (CSA) with Indian cricket, especially with BCCI, head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selection committee. The cricketer-turned-commentator said in the above video:

"All I can give it you guys is that what happened to us back in the day. We were forced sometimes to play domestic cricket, four-day games that is, preparing for certain Test matches. We were also sometimes forced to rest. So, what I like for Indian cricket moving forward is for the administration or the coaches or the top dogs whatever you wanna call to take ownership of the decisions."

AB de Villiers also called for transparency between the coach and the players regarding workload management. He concluded:

"And I also had the door open to be honest with the coach and say, “Coach, I know my workload looks like it’s fine but I am mentally incredibly tired, please give me a week off. I need to spend time with the family.’ He would say, ‘AB, thanks for your honesty, take a week off and come back stronger. No problem.’"

It's worth mentioning that India captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli didn't take part in the 2024 Duleep Trophy that preceded their recent run of 10 Tests. They flopped with the bat throughout the home series against Bangladesh and New Zealand, and that away series in Australia.

Rohit Sharma in last 10 Tests: 164 runs in 15 innings @10.93, one fifty.

Virat Kohli in last 10 Tests: 382 runs in 19 innings @22.47, one century and a half-century.

