The ongoing T20 World Cup has been full of upsets. However, former New Zealand cricketer Danny Morrison believes the Netherlands beating South Africa was the biggest of them all.

The Proteas faced the Dutch in a must-win game and were overwhelming favorites to make it to the semifinals. However, their shock loss by 13 runs saw them exit the tournament from the Super 12 stage itself.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danny Morrison explained why he felt that the Proteas probably took the Netherlands for granted.

"The biggest upset has to be when the Dutch beat South Africa at the Adelaide Oval. It was a game that South Africa simply had to win and they had lost a bit of form and momentum. They probably also lost confidence after losing to Pakistan. But they thought they would just win and be in."

Danny Morrison on where South Africa lost the game

South Africa needed 159 runs to make it to the semifinals. However, according to Danny Morrison, the Dutch were up for the challenge and squeezed the opposition batters by drying up the runs.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag What a World Cup this has been. Full of twists and turns. Netherlands eliminating South Africa. Maza aa raha hai #NedvSA What a World Cup this has been. Full of twists and turns. Netherlands eliminating South Africa. Maza aa raha hai #NedvSA

The Proteas batters perished one after the other and Morrison was disappointed to see no determination from anyone to bat deep and win the game for his team.

"The Dutch were that much more competitive and passionate about winning and they just did the job, didn't they? The performance was just tentative (from South Africa). They just left it to someone else and you can't do that because the game changes so quickly."

The Netherlands' victory opened up a lifeline for Pakistan to qualify for the semifinals and they grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The Asian giants will now be facing England in the grand finale at the MCG on Sunday.

