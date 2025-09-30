"They tried to sledge me" - Tilak Varma's stunning revelation after heroics in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Team India star Tilak Varma opened up on the pressure situation of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan in Dubai. With Pakistan on top at one stage, the left-handed batter revealed that they tried to sledge him.

The 22-year-old displayed nerves of steel as he played one of the best innings of his life to steer India to victory. Coming at 20/3, Tilak struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries and shared key partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to propel the Men in Blue to a five-wicket victory.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Tilak claimed that there was pressure but claimed Pakistan is nowhere near India, having defeated them thrice in the tournament. He stated, as quoted by India TV:

"I agree with captain Suryakumar Yadav that there is no rivalry. Pakistan is no match for us. But every opposition comes up with different plans, and Pakistan also did the same. There was pressure on me when I walked out to bat and there were nerves as well. A lot was going on in my mind, but under pressure, I was only thinking about my country and wanted to win the match for 140 crores of Indians. As India had lost three wickets and there was pressure on us, the Pakistan players came hard at me. They tried to sledge me."

The youngster elaborated that Pakistan tried to distract him the best they could but he didn't want to respond verbally. He added, as quoted by News18:

"But I made sure not to play any rash shot in haste and tried to stay calm. Like I said before, I just had to follow the basics and didn't respond to them. I decided to respond to them after the match. They tried to distract me a lot. It happens a lot in India vs Pakistan matches and I can't say what exactly happened in front of camera."

Contrary to expectations after restricting arch-rivals Pakistan to 146 inside 20 overs, India didn't get off to the start expected. They lost Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav early, as the troika perished for single-figure scores.

"I was ready to give my life for the country" - Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma was the Player of the Match in the Asia Cup 2025 final (File image; credits: Getty)

Tilak further claimed that he couldn't have afforded to let go of the expectations of 1.4 billion fans. While the youngster remained hugely thankful for Asia Cup, he declared that winning the World Cup is the ultimate goal. He said, as quoted by India Today:

"There was pressure. I was able to feel my nerves. But I always had the country in mind. The country is bigger than anything else. I was ready to give my life for the country. That was playing in my mind. I had to be calm under pressure because I was representing 1.4 billion people. I can't afford to let them down. All the basics that I have learnt from my childhood helped me. I am happy that I was able to contribute to India's success in the Asia Cup. But my bigger goal is the World Cup."

"I started liking cricket when I was watching the 2011 World Cup. I began professional cricket after that. I want to be part of the World Cup next year and help India win it. That's my ultimate goal."

The southpaw also revealed that he would rate the Asia Cup knock above his two T20I tons, claiming, as quoted by IANS.com:

"This is one of the best innings. I also rate the one I played in Chennai against England highly. But of course, playing in the Asia Cup, that too against Pakistan under pressure, is a great feeling. So I'd rate this as one of my best innings compared to my two hundreds. This is the best feeling I have ever experienced. I was calm under pressure and knew I'd win the game. I focused on the game, thinking of my country and taking it one ball at a time. I backed myself, and I did it for my country, so I'm proud of it."

With his Asia Cup heroics, Tilak has punched his ticket for the T20I series against Australia next month.

