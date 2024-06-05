"They only try to go for sixes" - Oman captain Aqib Ilyas makes a bold remark on Australia's technique against spin ahead of T20 World Cup clash

Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas has begun the mind games ahead of his team's T20 World Cup clash against Australia in Barbados on June 6. Ilyas claimed that Australia's team is built around big-hitters, who do not necessarily play spin well.

The Oman cricketer shed light on the absence of quality players of spin like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne from Australia's squad. If there's enough grip in the pitch, Ilyas believes Oman can cause some serious problems for the opposition.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, here's what Aqib Ilyas had to say about Australia:

"With the Australian team, they used to have a few players with good techniques in the past like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. But I don't think they have many now. They look to hit big. They only try to go for sixes. But every day is not the same day, and if we get the same wicket (as the one against Namibia) maybe it could be a problem for them."

Oman had made things difficult for Namibia despite the latter having to chase a target of just 110 at the same venue. While Namibia ended up winning in the Super Over, Oman showed that they had the capability to apply the squeeze by using the conditions.

Aaqib Ilyas has full faith in Oman spinners

Aqib Ilyas shed light on the quality spinners that Oman have in their ranks, with as many as four used in their previous game against Namibia. While Australia will start the game as favorites, Ilyas said that if his spinners get it in the right areas, it could be a closely contested affair.

In the same interview, he stated:

"On a slower track with good quality spinners, the only thing we need to do is play with a big heart and put the ball in the right areas, because the ball doesn't know how big (a reputation) the batter (has). If it turns a bit or it stays low, the batter is in trouble."

Aqib Ilyas also suggested that Oman could take inspiration from the way Papua New Guinea gave the West Indies a run for their money while defending a target of just 137.

